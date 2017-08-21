BREAKING: Jarryd Hayne named captain-coach of Gold Coast Titans

The world of rugby league is in shock after reports confirmed Jarryd Hayne is set to take an unprecedented role at the Gold Coast Titans.
Soon after the news broke that Neil Henry had been sacked by the club, Twitter was awash with rumours over who his replacement would be.
While names like Kevin Walters and Brian Smith were thrown around, it was revealed by Titans CEO Graham Annesley that Jarryd Hayne would be stepping up into the role as ‘Captain-Coach.’
“The board came to the conclusion that Jarryd would be the best way forward for the club after he threatened to leave if we didn’t give him what he wanted,” Annesley said.
“He’s always got the best interests of the club at heart.”
Hayne, for his part, is thrilled for this new chapter of his career.
“It’s been my lifelong dream to be captain-coach of an embattled NRL expansion team ever since I was a little kid,” Hayne told the media.
“It’s not about the money or the status or the accolades, what it’s really about is the thing that’s most precious to me – building my brand.”
“I really think this will open up a whole new range of merchandising options, and isn’t that really what sport’s all about?”
According to the players, the first training session went off smoothly.
Players were put through their paces with a number of new drills to help them adapt to Hayne’s style of play.
These include: throwing ill-timed and wildly unrealistic passes, running sideways for as long as possible and mandatory ‘Hayne Plane’ celebrations for all tries.
Editor’s Note: Yes, in case you didn’t realise, this is a satire piece and is not meant to be taken seriously.
August 21st 2017 @ 4:59pm
Ben Sewell said | August 21st 2017 @ 4:59pm | ! Report
Is this some kind of sick joke???
August 21st 2017 @ 5:02pm
Scott Pryde said | August 21st 2017 @ 5:02pm | ! Report
This is brilliant.
August 21st 2017 @ 5:40pm
Riordan Lee said | August 21st 2017 @ 5:40pm | ! Report
Thanks Scotttttty!
August 21st 2017 @ 5:04pm
schaefer said | August 21st 2017 @ 5:04pm | ! Report
If you’d waited 24 hours you may have been able to post this as an actual story. The Titans are dumb enough to do something this stupid.
August 21st 2017 @ 5:06pm
Cleveland said | August 21st 2017 @ 5:06pm | ! Report
I think this is the obvious progression for Hayne…maybe we should give him a whistle and a flag and he can ref and run the touch line as well.
I wonder if he has his first aid certificate?
August 21st 2017 @ 5:19pm
John said | August 21st 2017 @ 5:19pm | ! Report
Hook a mic up to him and he can commentate too. Ahh the dream,
August 21st 2017 @ 5:21pm
Rellum said | August 21st 2017 @ 5:21pm | ! Report
I was going to suggest this on the other article. I can’t see how anyone would want to coach the coast whilst he is there. I am sure an up and cummer would back themselves but I think they would be hurting their own career. Given that, I can see Hayne being the only one who could put with and manage Hayne.
I would love to see the Walkers brothers get the gig when Hayne leaves.
August 21st 2017 @ 5:27pm
Nat said | August 21st 2017 @ 5:27pm | ! Report
Interestingly they are off contract! Maybe?
August 21st 2017 @ 5:22pm
Wild Eagle said | August 21st 2017 @ 5:22pm | ! Report
After taking the NFL by storm this could be Jarryd the Jets last great challenge.
He can sharpen up the pencil and get ready to tick the last box in his sporting career.