Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: EPL live scores, blog

Tottenham Hotspur entertain Chelsea at Wembley stadium for their first home game of the new EPL season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 1am AEST.

Can the second game of a new season be viewed as a must-win? In most circumstances this question would be laughed at but with storm clouds hanging around Stamford Bridge after a tumultuous summer in the transfer market and Diego Costa’s self-imposed sabbatical, Antonio Conte would welcome his side’s first three points of the season with open arms.

Coupled with a disastrous start to the new campaign with a loss at home to Burnley, Conte is enduring his first difficult spell as Chelsea Gaffer with some bookmakers already making him the favourite for first manager on the chopping block.

It could be a difficult day for Chelsea at England’s home of football as they are also missing their star man Eden Hazard due to injury and won’t be able to call upon new captain Gary Cahill and Spanish playmaker Cesc Fabregas after the pair were sent off in last week’s loss to Burnley.

One positive to come out of last week was the performance of Alvaro Morata, the summer edition hit the ground running when he entered the fray after the hour mark scoring and assisting in Chelsea’s two goals.

It was surprising that he started on the bench and many believe this was Conte’s way of playing mind games with the owners in order for them to splash the cash before the transfer window shuts on the 31st of this month.

Tottenham have also had their fair share of negative press in recent weeks with left back Danny Rose lashing out at the clubs transfer policy and wage structure.

They were able to brush it aside and beat newly promoted Newcastle last week with relative ease, star man Dele Alli proving once again why he is being talked about as England’s new hope and one of the best young players in Europe.

There is no doubt the core of Tottenham’s squad are underpaid if you look at the astronomical wages being dished out by the top six in the EPL and their argument will gather more strength if they can lay down a marker and put the champions to the sword at Wembley.

Another fascinating aspect of this game is that Tottenham have won just once in nine games at Wembley since their league cup win in 2008. It remains to be seen if they can make Wembley a fortress like they did with White Hart Lane.

Prediction

Its Tottenham for me in this intriguing encounter, Chelsea have too many of their leading men missing and I feel with the positivity of an opening day win Spurs will be brimming with confidence.

One to watch – Dele Alli will be looking to build on his impressive display from the opening game. Tenacious, energetic, creative – the lad is a joy to watch when firing on all cylinders.

Spurs 2, Chelsea 1

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 1am AEST.