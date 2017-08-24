The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 25

Where has all the time gone? Blink and you miss it because we are just two weeks away from the finals as the NRL gets to the business end of the season. This is The Roar‘s NRL expert tips for Round 25.

Funnily enough, the ladder looks more confusing now than it did a month ago. Ten teams can still make the finals, and no matter how mathematical, you could make an argument that every situation could fall into place for each of the teams in the struggle at the bottom of the eight.

Unfortunately, our tipping ladder doesn’t look the same way. With a five point lead and only 16 games to go, it would take a calamity for The Crowd not to out-tip the experts.

It’d take an even weirder turn of events for Greg (114) to be caught by myself (106) or Mary (105), despite my enormous risk taking last week, of which none paid off.

Tim rounds out the field on 96 and is just about confirmed to be labeled the ‘Newcastle Knights of tipping for 2017’ at this point.

Anyway, there’s certainly more important things than our tipping rankings to talk about this weekend. The Broncos and Eels kick things off, with the Eels still pushing for a spot in the top four, while the Cowboys must find a way to beat the Cowboys.

The Raiders are on their absolute last chance against the Knights and even then will need other results to go their way, while the Sharks and Roosters meet in another match crucial to the make-up of the top four.

The Dragons meet the Panthers on Sunday afternoon with everything to play for, while Manly are in a similar position to the Cowboys when they travel to Auckland for a match with the revamped Warriors.

The other games this weekend feature the Titans and Bulldogs in a game that’s sure to thrill absolutely nobody and the Storm will be out to run up a cricket score on the Rabbitohs.

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

Broncos. They are in all out attack mode. The Eels won’t like that, but the home crowd should.

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Raiders. At this point of the weekend, the Raiders will still have hope of making the finals and they will play like it.

Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. The Cows have not once given in during their horror injury run. While they’ve got a bad record in Sydney against the Tigers, I reckon they’ll get the job done here.

Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Titans. They’d better win after getting rid of Henry. How he got blamed for this season is bizarre – Graham Annesley should be made to coach.

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Storm. Depending on who gets rested of course. The Rabbits have gone close in Melbourne before as well.

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Sharks. I reckon they’ve found their mojo again after that win over the Cowboys last week and the Roosters may not like their mojo.

New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles

Warriors. I swore I wouldn’t back this mob again this year but Mautilino and Johnson are back and I’m stupid.

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. Moylan out, Dragons season on the line. I just have a feeling in my bones.

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. Greg is too far ahead for me to win this thing so why not tip with heart? The Eels have a tendency to play to the level of their opposition – so I’m looking to them to upset the Broncos and remind everyone why they can still make the top four this year.

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Raiders. Just by the skin of their teeth. At this stage it is still mathematically possible for the Raiders to make the finals, so I’m expecting them to beat the Knights and hold onto hope for a little bit longer.

Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Tigers. I’m tipping the upset here. The Cowboys have been so brave in recent weeks, but just have too many injury concerns. I’ve seen some promise from the Tigers in recent weeks so am tipping them for the win.

Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Titans. Fold them if they don’t win. Neil Henry has been sacked so I’m expecting this team to finally turn up and play with some purpose.

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Storm. Storm by plenty, but Alex Johnston still to score two tries.

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Sharks. Tough game to tip. The Sharks still have not played their best football this year and the Roosters don’t seem to be able to put 80 minutes together. Sharks have the home ground advantage here and should they control the football, I see them beating the Roosters.

New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles

Warriors. Shaun Johnson returns this week so I think it’s finally ok to tip the Warriors again.

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. The Panthers’ winning streak has to end sometime right? With the Dragons season still on the line, I expect big effort against a Penrith team that has just lost Matt Moylan.

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

Broncos. I don’t think there’s much in this. In fact, I’d be tipping the Eels to win on the road if Bevan French was playing. But with him out I’ve got to go with the Broncos to get the job done at home.

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Raiders. They’re still alive in the finals race if they win their last two games and other results go their way. If they’re disciplined and sensible, which, I know, is a risk, they should win this at home.

Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Tigers. Bit of a toss-up, but the Tigers have improved in the last two rounds for a narrow win over the Sea Eagles and narrow loss to the Roosters. That’s better form than the injury-hit Cowboys.

Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. The Hayne Plane is back for the Titans. Who knows if he’ll take off in the wake of coach Neil Henry being punted? But the Bulldogs were solid in beating the Sea Eagles last week.

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Storm. The Rabbitohs are finishing the season well, as they did last season (also without making the finals), but it’s hard to get the Storm on an off day, even with the minor premiership wrapped up.

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Sharks. Another tricky one – there are a few of those this week. Both of these teams know they need to lift going into the finals. I’m going for the Sharks for one reason – they’re playing at home.

New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles

Warriors. Call me irresponsible, but I’ve just got a weird feeling that with Shaun Johnson back the Warriors will ruin someone’s week before the season is over. Either that or I’m concussed.

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Panthers. I love the recent work of the mountain men. They are without Matt Moylan, but they’ve still got Nathan Cleary and he tends to do even better when he carries added responsibility.

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

Broncos. Brisbane are playing an entertaining style of footy right now, and while the Eels will be desperate to try and get into the top four, it’s tough to see them winning north of the border.

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Raiders. They mightn’t make the eight by winning this, but they have to win to give themselves a shot. A desperate Canberra taking on Newcastle minus Brock Lamb? I know which way I’m going.

Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Tigers. Yep, hear me out. The Cowboys are shot, injury-wise. Even if Gavin Cooper and Lachlan Coote were to play, they look broken. Their defensive structure was poor in the first half last week, and the Tigers aren’t playing that badly. An upset is brewing here, and besides I wrote in my talking points on Sunday that the Cowboys wouldn’t win again this year – better stick to it.

Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. Thank heavens this game didn’t make it onto free-to-air TV. It’s the worst game of the week by a country mile between two teams who just haven’t hit their stride this season. Normally, you’d go with the team who sacked their coach last week, but I just can’t see it happening. The Bulldogs beat Manly, and they should make it two in a row.

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Storm. The Rabbitohs have been showing a few signs recently, but none of them suggest they are going to beat the minor premiers.

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Sharks. In the shire, trying to cling onto a top four spot. The Sharks looked a million times better with Jaiden Brailey back last week and should pick up the win here.

New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. I’m not tipping the Warriors, even with Shaun Johnson back. Manly absolutely have to win and I can’t pick a reason why they won’t turn up for this match. Last week should have been a serious wake-up call.

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. Matt Moylan’s out and the Dragons gave Penrith a thumping in Round 1. They competed well last week with nine guys fighting illness on the field against Brisbane. With the stakes high, they should win this.

Round 25 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd BRO v EEL BRO BRO EEL BRO ??? RAI v KNI RAI RAI RAI RAI ??? TIG v COW COW TIG TIG TIG ??? TIT v BUL TIT BUL TIT BUL ??? STO v RAB STO STO STO STO ??? SHA v ROO SHA SHA SHA SHA ??? WAR v SEA WAR WAR WAR SEA ??? PAN v DRA DRA PAN DRA DRA ??? Last week 6 6 6 4 6 Total 96 114 105 106 119

