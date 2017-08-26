Brisbane Lions vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

It’s the battle for the wooden spoon, as the Brisbane Lions host the North Melbourne Kangaroos at the Gabba on Saturday afternoon, in what many a calling the match for the ‘Cam Rayner Cup’. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:10pm (AEST).

The Lions are coming off a valiant effort against the Demons last Saturday, where they came from over five goals down in the last quarter to get within a goal, before Melbourne just got over the line.

North Melbourne was quite the opposite in their loss, getting thumped by 49 points by an out-of-touch St Kilda side.

While many games this round will be deciding places in the 2017 finals, this match is different, with the loser having more to gain than the winner.

Other than the aforementioned ‘wooden spoon’, which isn’t exactly a sought-after prize for either club, the loser will gain the first pick in the draft, which will most likely be Western Jets’ Cam Rayner.

Compared to Richmond star Dustin Martin, Rayner is a hot prospect within the draft, and could be a once in a generation footballer.

However, this year’s draft is one of the strongest in years, so hopeful draftee’s Paddy Dow, Jarrod Brander and Luke Davis-Uniacke all could evolve into the next generation of superstars.

Therefore, both clubs have vehemently denied tanking claims, and while Rayner would be a huge commodity for either the Lions or the Kangas, there are plenty of talents to choose from.

Instead, both Brad Scott and Chris Fagan will be keen to prove a point, and go into the 2018 AFL season with a win, and in Scott’s case, his job.

Brisbane has decided to go with the same team as last week, whilst North have made sweeping changes. Jack Ziebell (Foot), Braydon Preuss (Shoulder), Daniel Nielson (Concussion), Taylor Garner (Foot) and Cameron Zurhaar (Omitted) will all miss, with the Kangas bringing in Ben McKay, Jed Anderson, Lachlan Hansen, Lindsay Thomas and Aaron Mullett.

Players to Watch

Brisbane: Dayne Beams

The Brisbane captain had a rough start to the year, but has truly come into his own. He was inspirational against Melbourne, apart from a brain fade when he bodyslammed Jeff Garlett. 33 touches and three goals nearly got the Lions over the line, and against the Roos, he will be looking to lead Brisbane to a victory.

North Melbourne: Ben Brown

The Kangaroos’ full forward has had a standout year, booting 56 goals for his club. He has been the sole reason to some of North Melbourne’s victories this year, and was a genuine chance of the Coleman, before Josh Kennedy came alive late in the year. If the Roos are going into 2018 with a win, expect Ben Brown to play a key role.

Prediction

Brisbane has been in solid this year. With such an inexperienced squad, they have shown signs of things to come, especially against Melbourne, Essendon, Carlton and the Gold Coast. They are in good form, while North are not in the best touch, so they should get up in a relatively tight contest.

Brisbane by 20 points.

Can Brisbane end their season on a high? Or will North Melbourne create an upset and give reason for Brad Scott to retain his job? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:10pm (AEST).