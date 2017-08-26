Brisbane Lions vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

It’s the battle for the wooden spoon, as the Brisbane Lions host the North Melbourne Kangaroos at the Gabba on Saturday afternoon, in what many a calling the match for the ‘Cam Rayner Cup’. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:10pm (AEST).
The Lions are coming off a valiant effort against the Demons last Saturday, where they came from over five goals down in the last quarter to get within a goal, before Melbourne just got over the line.
North Melbourne was quite the opposite in their loss, getting thumped by 49 points by an out-of-touch St Kilda side.
While many games this round will be deciding places in the 2017 finals, this match is different, with the loser having more to gain than the winner.
Other than the aforementioned ‘wooden spoon’, which isn’t exactly a sought-after prize for either club, the loser will gain the first pick in the draft, which will most likely be Western Jets’ Cam Rayner.
Compared to Richmond star Dustin Martin, Rayner is a hot prospect within the draft, and could be a once in a generation footballer.
However, this year’s draft is one of the strongest in years, so hopeful draftee’s Paddy Dow, Jarrod Brander and Luke Davis-Uniacke all could evolve into the next generation of superstars.
Therefore, both clubs have vehemently denied tanking claims, and while Rayner would be a huge commodity for either the Lions or the Kangas, there are plenty of talents to choose from.
Instead, both Brad Scott and Chris Fagan will be keen to prove a point, and go into the 2018 AFL season with a win, and in Scott’s case, his job.
Brisbane has decided to go with the same team as last week, whilst North have made sweeping changes. Jack Ziebell (Foot), Braydon Preuss (Shoulder), Daniel Nielson (Concussion), Taylor Garner (Foot) and Cameron Zurhaar (Omitted) will all miss, with the Kangas bringing in Ben McKay, Jed Anderson, Lachlan Hansen, Lindsay Thomas and Aaron Mullett.
Players to Watch
Brisbane: Dayne Beams
The Brisbane captain had a rough start to the year, but has truly come into his own. He was inspirational against Melbourne, apart from a brain fade when he bodyslammed Jeff Garlett. 33 touches and three goals nearly got the Lions over the line, and against the Roos, he will be looking to lead Brisbane to a victory.
North Melbourne: Ben Brown
The Kangaroos’ full forward has had a standout year, booting 56 goals for his club. He has been the sole reason to some of North Melbourne’s victories this year, and was a genuine chance of the Coleman, before Josh Kennedy came alive late in the year. If the Roos are going into 2018 with a win, expect Ben Brown to play a key role.
Prediction
Brisbane has been in solid this year. With such an inexperienced squad, they have shown signs of things to come, especially against Melbourne, Essendon, Carlton and the Gold Coast. They are in good form, while North are not in the best touch, so they should get up in a relatively tight contest.
Brisbane by 20 points.
Can Brisbane end their season on a high? Or will North Melbourne create an upset and give reason for Brad Scott to retain his job? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:10pm (AEST).
2:26pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:26pm | ! Report
BEHIND ROOS
Thompson in his 200th intercepts and finds Swallow at the 50. He doesn’t have the distance, and he knows it, so he goes to an unmanned Cunnington, 30 odd out, slight angle. Have to kick this, but he doesn’t, and they have missed again.
Brisbane 2.0.12
North Melbourne 1.8.14
Q1 9.19
2:23pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:23pm | ! Report
McCluggage tries to hit up a Lion inside 50, but the chip kick is misdirected, and it is out on the full
2:22pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:22pm | ! Report
BEHIND ROOS
Goldstein wins a free for holding the ball, great tackle against Taylor. it goes in deep into the Kangas 50, but they can’t convert once more, and they can’t kick a goal, they can’t buy one!
Brisbane 2.0.12
North Melbourne 1.7.13
Q1 12.46
2:20pm
Paul D said | 2:20pm | ! Report
At the ground for this one. Pretty decent crowd by our standards. North forgot their kicking boots though they could be up by 30 already
2:20pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:20pm | ! Report
GOAL LIONS
The Lions hit the counter attack and Cox runs straight through the middle, before he goes to Rockliff and the Lions have their second!! That would hurt the Kangas.
Brisbane 2.0.12
North Melbourne 1.6.12
Q1 14.11
2:19pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:19pm | ! Report
BEHIND ROOS
Plenty of opportunities but they can’t score.
Brisbane 1.0.6
North Melbourne 1.6.12
Q1 14.36
2:18pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:18pm | ! Report
BEHIND ROOS
Atley with the shot, but cannot convert.
Brisbane 1.0.6
North Melbourne 1.5.11
Q1 15.05
2:17pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:17pm | ! Report
GOAL ROOS
Durdin! Great goal, running onto this in the square under pressure, he boots this off the ground for his first goal in AFL footy!
Brisbane 1.0.6
North Melbourne 1.4.10
Q1 15.50
2:15pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:15pm | ! Report
GOAL LIONS
Brisbane go bang, with Zorko going through the pack and chipping this to Rockliff in the square. With the set shot, he has no issues and the Lions have the first on the board.
Brisbane 1.0.6
North Melbourne 0.4.4
Q1 16.06
2:14pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:14pm | ! Report
BEHIND ROOS
Higgins again with another miss, this time to the left as well from 40 odd.
Brisbane 0.0.0
North Melbourne 0.4.4
Q1 17.35