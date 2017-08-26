Dee disappointment leaves door open for a finals flop

The Collingwood Magpies have closed out their year with a memorable win over the Melbourne Demons, but perhaps the biggest story is the Demons’ damage done to their finals chances.

An amazing game at the MCG that sees the Melbourne Demons have lost control of their finals aspirations and begin relying on Adelaide to do a number on the West Coast to ensure their participation.

Stage-fright seemed to infect their first quarter performance and even though there were periods where they were able to score and apply pressure to Collingwood, they were never able to do it consistently enough to peg back the lead they gave up early.

Losing Jesse Hogan didn’t help, yet he wasn’t a significant figure before the injury.

For the Pies, well, what can you say. A wonderful last two months of the competition where they were certainly one of the top eight teams in the competition.

If only they were able to find a way to be more convincing early in the season, the questions around the future of Nathan Buckley might be moot.

Surely he, and his squad, have shown enough to demand an extension of his contract? Who knows where the cards will fall in the coming weeks.

What matters right now is that the top eight still remains undecided and that the Collingwood football Club have beaten the Demons.