Dee disappointment leaves door open for a finals flop

The Collingwood Magpies have closed out their year with a memorable win over the Melbourne Demons, but perhaps the biggest story is the Demons’ damage done to their finals chances.
An amazing game at the MCG that sees the Melbourne Demons have lost control of their finals aspirations and begin relying on Adelaide to do a number on the West Coast to ensure their participation.
Stage-fright seemed to infect their first quarter performance and even though there were periods where they were able to score and apply pressure to Collingwood, they were never able to do it consistently enough to peg back the lead they gave up early.
Losing Jesse Hogan didn’t help, yet he wasn’t a significant figure before the injury.
For the Pies, well, what can you say. A wonderful last two months of the competition where they were certainly one of the top eight teams in the competition.
If only they were able to find a way to be more convincing early in the season, the questions around the future of Nathan Buckley might be moot.
Surely he, and his squad, have shown enough to demand an extension of his contract? Who knows where the cards will fall in the coming weeks.
What matters right now is that the top eight still remains undecided and that the Collingwood football Club have beaten the Demons.
August 26th 2017 @ 5:01pm
Graeme said | August 26th 2017 @ 5:01pm | ! Report
Just not good enough. To make it worse I can’t see that we will ever be. For a team with everything to fight for the last6 weeks have been nothing short of disgraceful.
August 26th 2017 @ 5:18pm
Bob GOOCH said | August 26th 2017 @ 5:18pm | ! Report
100 percent agree with Graham – what a bunch of unmitigated rabble. Undisciplined boof heads, absolutely disgusted ! What about the disgraceful kick out from fullback by McDonald when the game was still up for grabs. Goodwin says they played OK the week before against Brisbane – what the ! Give us members a break the were rabble then as well. Over em