Port eclipse the Suns and give themselves a top four chance

Port Adelaide have finished their regular season off with a crushing win over the Gold Coast Suns by 115 points.

The win propels them into the top four and boosts their chances at a double chance, while Gold Coast end their disappointing season with their biggest loss of the year.

Under the bright lights of Adelaide Oval in front of a near capacity the Power came out strong in the first quarter booting the first goal thanks to a goal from Charlie Dixon.

The Suns replied not long after with their first goal of the game in what was a tight first quarter.

Port took a two-point lead going into the break and it looked like they were going to have a fight on their hands.

However, the Power then completely dominated the Suns in the second quarter kicking seven goals to none. The Suns didn’t have a proper chance at scoring all quarter thanks to the Power’s strong pressure across the ground.

The quarter started with a bang for the Power who kicked the first goal of the quarter within the first minute of the quarter and didn’t relent for the remainder of the term.

Gold Coast struggled to break it into their forward 50 for the term and when they had their first real shot at goal the mark was overturned because of a downfield free kick, the free kick would eventually lead to the Power’s seventh goal of the term.

Travis Boak continued to lead the Power from the front collecting eight disposals in that quarter for a total of 18, Jarrod Harbrow lead the Suns in disposals with 17.

Port held the Suns scoreless for the second straight quarter and have managed to leap frog the Swans into fourth on the ladder. Sam Gray was a standout in the quarter kicking two early goals and putting the game well and truly out of reach for the Suns.

Gold Coast couldn’t keep possession during that quarter and committed 18 turnovers which resulted in seven scoring shots for the Power including four goals.

The Power kept the ball locked close to their forward 50 for the quarter and the few times that the Suns could break the line they were met by Power players who cut the ball off and rebounded instantly.

Chad Wingard hurt his ankle during the term but was able to play out the rest of the quarter.

The fourth quarter was no different to the previous two with Port Adelaide cruising away with the win. Gold Coast managed to score during the quarter kicking one goal and one behind but the Power continued to pile on the scoring.

Chad Wingard played out the game despite having a noticeable limp. Charlie Dixon also hurt himself late in the game but with the week off before the finals he may be fine for week 1.

For the Power it is now a nervous wait to see if the Tigers lose and they take that fourth spot on the ladder. Gold Coast will now look to the offseason and get their head coach role locked down as soon as possible.