Bangladesh vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 1st Test – Day 1

Australia can finally get back to playing cricket with the pay dispute over, but it’s going to be a difficult re-introduction, with a tour of the fast-improving Bangladesh kicking off in Dhaka. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 1 from 2pmpm (AEST).
The Australians, outside of a frustrating Champions Trophy campaign, haven’t played since their tour of India in March.
That ended 2-1 in favour of India, but Steve Smith’s men performed better than anyone thought they might. Facing the spin-heavy attack, they held their own with both bat and ball and will now look to draw on that experience in Bangladesh, where the pitches are expected to be worse.
In saying that, it’s currently monsoon season and so there could be moisture under the wicket. Monsoon season though, brings with it a whole new type of worry. Australia’s practice match was completely washed away, and there are forecasts saying both Tests in this series could be over before they begin as well.
Bangladesh, formerly a laughing stock of the cricketing world have made inroads over the last 12 months.
Drawn Test series against England and Sri Lanka, as well as a semi-final appearance at the Champions Trophy have all been positive for the sub-continent nation.
Young spinner Mehidy Hasan has been a revelation, while wicket keeper and captain Mushfiqur Rahim along with veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have kept things in check for the Tigers.
They will have absolutely nothing to lose in this series, and even if they don’t match up to the Australian’s with the bat, their bowling attack is the better of the two.
Australia will need to rely on Nathan Lyon to provide plenty with the ball, especially if their pace bowlers fail to pick up early wickets. Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell are likely to be the other spinners picked, which is going to heap the pressure onto the veteran off spinner.
The other concerning element for Australia is having three left-handers at the top of the order in Matt Renshaw, David Warner and the normally horrible against spin Usman Khawaja. With Hasan being a right arm bowler, he could pick up early wickets with ease.
Steve Smith will be the key man for the Australian’s though. Likely to bat at four, the skipper had a wonderful run in India and will need to back it up with plenty of runs here.
In four previous matches, Bangladesh have never beaten Australia and only avoided an innings defeat once, although their last meeting was back in 2006.
Prediction
Unfortunately, the weather looks to have this game in a fair bit of trouble before it even begins. Still, winning the toss and batting will be important, then it will be about playing the conditions and being aggressive.
Bangladesh’s spinners hold the key to their performance, while you’d almost say Australia’s top order – in particular, the three left handers, who will be under pressure from Ball 1.
I can’t see anything other than a draw, but if and when we do get underway, expect the Tigers to make a strong start.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 1 from 2pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
2:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:38pm | ! Report
Back of a length from Cummins again, and he is probably just bowling a little too straight and a little too short for my liking right now. Iqbal works it around the corner and picks up an easy single.
Bangladesh 3/30 (7.4)
2:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:37pm | ! Report
Shorter ball from Cummins, right on the line of off stump and Iqbal does a nice job getting in behind it and defending. The next is well outside off and left alone through to Wade.
Bangladesh 3/29 (7.3)
2:37pm
Rellum said | 2:37pm | ! Report
Wow I mow the lawn and find us smashing them already.
2:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:38pm | ! Report
It’s been quite the start. Cummins on fire.
This is the key partnership though. This and the next one with Mushfiqur in.
2:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:36pm | ! Report
Cummins to continue then, so just the single change for Australia. He goes back of a length, into the body and on leg stump with Shakib working for a single to square leg.
Bangladesh 3/29 (7.1)
2:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:35pm | ! Report
SIX
Iqbal defends one, and then he decides he is going to try and hit Lyon right out of the attack. Wasn’t a bad ball from Lyon, but Iqbal has danced down the wicket and smoked him over long off for a maximum.
Bit of risk, but that’s a great shot.
Bangladesh 3/28 (7)
2:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:34pm | ! Report
Much better from Lyon. Hint of turn off the wicket there as it shapes nicely outside the off stump, Tamim defending solidly on the front foot. The next is shorter, into the pads and worked to mid wicket, but no run coming there.
Bangladesh 3/22 (6.4)
2:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:33pm | ! Report
Lyon starting around the wicket at the left-handed Tamim. It’s a full one, defended back down the pitch, before he goes down the leg side, and that’s a poor ball in fact. Quicker through the air, beats everyone and that’ll go down as four byes.
Bangladesh 3/22 (6.2)
2:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:32pm | ! Report
Nathan Lyon into the attack. Time for some spin.
2:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:31pm | ! Report
Another bouncer from Cummins and probably lucky to get away with that not being a wide. Down the leg side and very high. Shakib doesn’t even bother with it, and that’ll be the end of another good over.
Shakib and Tamim really under the pump here for Bangladesh. They must build a partnership.
Bangladesh 3/18 (6)
2:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:30pm | ! Report
Bouncer again from Cummins, angling over the stumps and Shakib lets it go through pretty easily, ducking underneath.
Bangladesh 3/18 (5.5)