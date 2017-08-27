Bangladesh vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 1st Test – Day 1

Australia can finally get back to playing cricket with the pay dispute over, but it’s going to be a difficult re-introduction, with a tour of the fast-improving Bangladesh kicking off in Dhaka. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 1 from 2pmpm (AEST).

The Australians, outside of a frustrating Champions Trophy campaign, haven’t played since their tour of India in March.

That ended 2-1 in favour of India, but Steve Smith’s men performed better than anyone thought they might. Facing the spin-heavy attack, they held their own with both bat and ball and will now look to draw on that experience in Bangladesh, where the pitches are expected to be worse.

In saying that, it’s currently monsoon season and so there could be moisture under the wicket. Monsoon season though, brings with it a whole new type of worry. Australia’s practice match was completely washed away, and there are forecasts saying both Tests in this series could be over before they begin as well.

Bangladesh, formerly a laughing stock of the cricketing world have made inroads over the last 12 months.

Drawn Test series against England and Sri Lanka, as well as a semi-final appearance at the Champions Trophy have all been positive for the sub-continent nation.

Young spinner Mehidy Hasan has been a revelation, while wicket keeper and captain Mushfiqur Rahim along with veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have kept things in check for the Tigers.

They will have absolutely nothing to lose in this series, and even if they don’t match up to the Australian’s with the bat, their bowling attack is the better of the two.

Australia will need to rely on Nathan Lyon to provide plenty with the ball, especially if their pace bowlers fail to pick up early wickets. Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell are likely to be the other spinners picked, which is going to heap the pressure onto the veteran off spinner.

The other concerning element for Australia is having three left-handers at the top of the order in Matt Renshaw, David Warner and the normally horrible against spin Usman Khawaja. With Hasan being a right arm bowler, he could pick up early wickets with ease.

Steve Smith will be the key man for the Australian’s though. Likely to bat at four, the skipper had a wonderful run in India and will need to back it up with plenty of runs here.

In four previous matches, Bangladesh have never beaten Australia and only avoided an innings defeat once, although their last meeting was back in 2006.

Prediction

Unfortunately, the weather looks to have this game in a fair bit of trouble before it even begins. Still, winning the toss and batting will be important, then it will be about playing the conditions and being aggressive.

Bangladesh’s spinners hold the key to their performance, while you’d almost say Australia’s top order – in particular, the three left handers, who will be under pressure from Ball 1.

I can’t see anything other than a draw, but if and when we do get underway, expect the Tigers to make a strong start.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 1 from 2pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.