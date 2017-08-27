DCE field goal keeps Manly in the finals race

Daly Cherry-Evans landed the winning field goal for Manly and the Sea Eagles can now make the finals with a draw or a win after the most dramatic of circumstances here, beating the Warriors 22-21.

The Warriors competed well and looked to have secured the win when they led by seven points with five minutes remaining.

Tom Trbojevic scored a late try to keep Manly in the game before Cherry-Evans once again kicked a clutch field goal to force golden point.

From there, Manly were composed and Cherry-Evans sealed a remarkable win with yet another field goal that allows Manly to secure a remarkable victory over the Warriors.

With this result, the Raiders season is officially over and the Dragons now must defeat the Panthers this afternoon to stay in touch with the top eight.

Overall, a terrific result for the Sea Eagles ahead of a final round clash against the Panthers. The Warriors tried hard but yet again, fail to close out a match they should have gone on to win.

Another painful lesson in a painful season for New Zealand.