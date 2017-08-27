Lance Franklin wins Coleman medal

Sydney star Lance Franklin has won a fourth Coleman medal after West Coast forward Josh Kennedy was restricted to one goal in Sunday’s 29-point win over Adelaide.

Franklin started the day five goals clear of Kennedy after booting 10.2 in Saturday’s big win over Carlton.

Kennedy was goalless by halftime, and he ended the match with 1.4 from 12 disposals.

If he had reached the five-goal mark, he would have won a third straight Coleman medal.

But it was a good effort by Kennedy given he missed five games with a calf/Achilles injury.

And he got a good consolation prize anyway – with West Coast booking their spot in the finals with their win over Adelaide.

Franklin ended the season with 69 majors, with Kennedy next best on 65.

North Melbourne’s Ben Brown finished third with 63 goals.

Franklin, who has booted 856 goals in his 269-game career, also won the Coleman medal in 2008, 2011, and 2014.