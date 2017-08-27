West Coast Eagles vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

The final match of the 2017 home and away season is out west, as the West Coast Eagles host the Adelaide Crows at Subiaco. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4.40pm AEST (2.40pm AWST).
The events of this weekend have seriously raised the stakes on tonight’s contest.
While Geelong’s win on Saturday night means that Adelaide are guaranteed to finish on top of the ladder, Melbourne’s loss to Collingwood yesterday has put the Eagles in with a serious chance at finals.
That would be a major accomplishment after the Eagles’ difficult year.
Should West Coast win they’ll draw level with Melbourne on wins, probably also with Essendon, and will need percentage to go ahead.
And percentage is very tight indeed. A win by roughly 20 or 25 points might well be enough.
To take one example, should the Eagles score 100 points and the Crows 79, West Coast are in the finals. Should the Crows score 80 points, then Melbourne will stay ahead.
If the Western Australians have a narrow lead late in the game you can be sure some desperate Demons devotees will have their calculators out sweating on the numbers.
Adelaide’s squad has been reduced with the injuries to Daniel Talia and captain Taylor Walker, who’ll get an extended break ahead of the finals.
Talia’s loss in particular might be telling against West Coast’s gun forward Josh Kennedy, who needs six goals tonight to claim his third Coleman Medal.
The Crows have also omitted youngster Hugh Greenwood, with Hartigan, Milera and Seedsman recalled.
West Coast have made just one change, with veteran Mark LeCras coming in and at the expense of Josh Hill.
This could be the last game for that player, out of contract at season’s end. It might also be the last appearance for teammates Matt Priddis and Sam Mitchell. One way or the other it’ll be their last game at Subiaco, so this is sure to be an emotional occasion.
Prediction
There’s no question the Eagles have more to play for tonight. But equally there’s no question that the Crows are in superior form and have shown their ability to perform under pressure over the course of the season.
While nothing would surprise, I’m tipping Adelaide by 20 points.
5:41pm
TomC said | 5:41pm | ! Report
The Eagles receive a fortunate free kick and there are bronx cheers from the crowd, because now they’re only leading the free kick count 10 to 5.
Honestly.
5:40pm
TomC said | 5:40pm | ! Report
GOAL ADELAIDE
The Eagles’ rebound breaks down and now the Crows go forward once more.
Brodie Smith receives from Sam Jacobs and shoots through a goal from inside 50.
West Coast 31
Adelaide 29
5:38pm
TomC said | 5:38pm | ! Report
Some pretty poor officiating there, with the ball clearly rebounding off the post and back into play, but play on is allowed and the Eagles can clear.
I really can’t see why the umpires can’t figure that out.
5:37pm
TomC said | 5:37pm | ! Report
I suppose it’s because the Crows are on top right now, but the home fans are nowhere near as vocal as they were in the first term. With so much on the line you’d expect a bit more enthusiasm, but then this is a tense, nervous game.
5:36pm
TomC said | 5:36pm | ! Report
GOAL ADELAIDE
Matt Crouch at half forward with a lovely weighted pass finds Milera on the lead, who marks on his chest.
Milera will shoot from 35m out, no real angle, and it’s straight through.
West Coast 31
Adelaide 23
5:35pm
TomC said | 5:35pm | ! Report
J McGovern at full back punches the ball towards the defensive goals. Knight for Adelaide attempts to volley through the goal, but just misses and it’s a rushed behind.
5:33pm
TomC said | 5:33pm | ! Report
GOAL EAGLES
Jenkins caught holding the ball on the wing.
Redden with alertness plays on and kicks long to LeCras, who marks behind his opponent.
Cripps runs on into the goalsquare, receives by hand from LeCras and kicks his third goal.
West Coast 31
Adelaide 15
5:31pm
TomC said | 5:31pm | ! Report
West Coast had control of the first quarter largely due to their superior tackling and contested footy, but so far in this second quarter Adelaide have had the better of both those categories.
The Eagles must start using the ball better. Wanting it isn’t going to be enough.
5:30pm
TomC said | 5:30pm | ! Report
Shepherd completely loses contact with Betts, and the small forward marks unopposed 30m from goal.
Incredibly he somehow fails to make the distance. West Coast can clear, but Jetta is run down by Cameron and the Crows will get another chance.
This time Duggan is with Betts, and the Eagles defender effects the spoil out of bounds.