AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 23

Well, that’s it. The final power rankings for 2017. Thanks for reading.
Last week: 2
Ladder: 6
They’ve been the best team in the comp for a good while now, and yet they finished sixth – it’s still going to be tough to win the flag from there. Lance Franklin is joy.
Last week: 1
Ladder: 1
Lost a game in which they had nothing to play for and the Eagles had everything to play for – no need to worry. Are perfectly placed.
Last week: 3
Ladder: 2
In the end, only percentage kept them from top spot. It’s been a curious season for the Cats, now to find out if the concerns about their game holding up at the MCG were warranted.
Last week: 4
Ladder: 4
We blown out of the water in the third term by the Cats and with it made their quest for a first premiership a whole lot tougher. Things didn’t go particularly well the last time they played at Adelaide Oval.
Last week: 5
Ladder: 3
Enter the finals in terrific form and will be very please to have a final at the MCG. Dustin Martin might win the Brownlow by 15 votes from the next eligible player.
Last week: 6
Ladder: 6
Did what they’ve been doing all year and put a bad team to the sword. Now for the serious stuff.
Last week: 8
Ladder: 7
Good on the Bombers for returning to finals after a nightmare few seasons, but spare me the comeback story garbage.
Last week: 9
Ladder: 8
Mediocred their way into a very winnable elimination final. Good for them.
Last week: 7
Ladder: 9
It’s hard to believe the Demons won’t play a game in September – I have no doubt in my mind they were one of the eight best teams – but they have no one to blame but themselves. It’s going to be a long offseason for the Dees.
Last week: 12
Ladder: 12
Sent off one of their all-time greats with a win. Will be one of 2018’s most interesting teams.
Last week: 10
Ladder: 10
A disappointing end to a disappointing season. They’re still premiers for another month, I suppose.
Last week: 11
Ladder: 11
The Saints definitely improved this year, but it’s still been a forgettable season.
Last week: 13
Ladder: 13
Good on them for ruining Melbourne’s season, but from a bigger-picture perspective, that round-23 performance should frustrate Collingwood fans as much as it does Melbourne fans.
Last week: 14
Ladder: 15
Would have been too weird if a team that beat the minor premiers finished the season last. Were competitive for most of the year.
Last week: 15
Ladder: 18
Still plenty of work to do, but there are more positives than negatives for the Lions from this season.
Last week: 16
Ladder: 16
Similar to the Roos, Carlton were competitive more weeks than not, but they’re just not good enough. Now to get good enough.
Last week: 16
Ladder: 14
Showed some fight in their final game of the season after a pitiful previous fortnight. Need to find some forward-line answers over the summer.
Last week: 18
Ladder: 17
Hard to believe this is the same team that beat the Hawks by 14 goals. The best thing about this season for the Suns is that it’s over.
August 28th 2017 @ 11:33am
Josh Elliott said | August 28th 2017 @ 11:33am | ! Report
Ironic that North and Brisbane battled it out for the spoon this week, but I have to agree with you AP that there are two teams worse than both of them this year in the Dockers and the Suns.