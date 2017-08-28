 

AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 23

    Well, that’s it. The final power rankings for 2017. Thanks for reading.

    1.Sydney Swans
    Last week: 2
    Ladder: 6

    They’ve been the best team in the comp for a good while now, and yet they finished sixth – it’s still going to be tough to win the flag from there. Lance Franklin is joy.

    2.Adelaide
    Last week: 1
    Ladder: 1

    Lost a game in which they had nothing to play for and the Eagles had everything to play for – no need to worry. Are perfectly placed.

    3.Geelong
    Last week: 3
    Ladder: 2

    In the end, only percentage kept them from top spot. It’s been a curious season for the Cats, now to find out if the concerns about their game holding up at the MCG were warranted.

    4.GWS Giants
    Last week: 4
    Ladder: 4

    We blown out of the water in the third term by the Cats and with it made their quest for a first premiership a whole lot tougher. Things didn’t go particularly well the last time they played at Adelaide Oval.

    5.Richmond
    Last week: 5
    Ladder: 3

    Enter the finals in terrific form and will be very please to have a final at the MCG. Dustin Martin might win the Brownlow by 15 votes from the next eligible player.

    6.Port Adelaide
    Last week: 6
    Ladder: 6

    Did what they’ve been doing all year and put a bad team to the sword. Now for the serious stuff.

    7.Essendon
    Last week: 8
    Ladder: 7

    Good on the Bombers for returning to finals after a nightmare few seasons, but spare me the comeback story garbage.

    8.West Coast
    Last week: 9
    Ladder: 8

    Mediocred their way into a very winnable elimination final. Good for them.

    9.Melbourne
    Last week: 7
    Ladder: 9

    It’s hard to believe the Demons won’t play a game in September – I have no doubt in my mind they were one of the eight best teams – but they have no one to blame but themselves. It’s going to be a long offseason for the Dees.

    10.Hawthorn
    Last week: 12
    Ladder: 12

    Sent off one of their all-time greats with a win. Will be one of 2018’s most interesting teams.

    11.Western Bulldogs
    Last week: 10
    Ladder: 10

    A disappointing end to a disappointing season. They’re still premiers for another month, I suppose.

    12.St Kilda
    Last week: 11
    Ladder: 11

    The Saints definitely improved this year, but it’s still been a forgettable season.

    13.Collingwood
    Last week: 13
    Ladder: 13

    Good on them for ruining Melbourne’s season, but from a bigger-picture perspective, that round-23 performance should frustrate Collingwood fans as much as it does Melbourne fans.

    14.North Melbourne
    Last week: 14
    Ladder: 15

    Would have been too weird if a team that beat the minor premiers finished the season last. Were competitive for most of the year.

    15.Brisbane Lions
    Last week: 15
    Ladder: 18

    Still plenty of work to do, but there are more positives than negatives for the Lions from this season.

    16.Carlton
    Last week: 16
    Ladder: 16

    Similar to the Roos, Carlton were competitive more weeks than not, but they’re just not good enough. Now to get good enough.

    17.Fremantle
    Last week: 16
    Ladder: 14

    Showed some fight in their final game of the season after a pitiful previous fortnight. Need to find some forward-line answers over the summer.

    18.Gold Coast
    Last week: 18
    Ladder: 17

    Hard to believe this is the same team that beat the Hawks by 14 goals. The best thing about this season for the Suns is that it’s over.

