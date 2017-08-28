AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 23

Well, that’s it. The final power rankings for 2017. Thanks for reading.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 6

They’ve been the best team in the comp for a good while now, and yet they finished sixth – it’s still going to be tough to win the flag from there. Lance Franklin is joy.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 1

Lost a game in which they had nothing to play for and the Eagles had everything to play for – no need to worry. Are perfectly placed.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 2

In the end, only percentage kept them from top spot. It’s been a curious season for the Cats, now to find out if the concerns about their game holding up at the MCG were warranted.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 4

We blown out of the water in the third term by the Cats and with it made their quest for a first premiership a whole lot tougher. Things didn’t go particularly well the last time they played at Adelaide Oval.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 3

Enter the finals in terrific form and will be very please to have a final at the MCG. Dustin Martin might win the Brownlow by 15 votes from the next eligible player.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 6

Did what they’ve been doing all year and put a bad team to the sword. Now for the serious stuff.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 7

Good on the Bombers for returning to finals after a nightmare few seasons, but spare me the comeback story garbage.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 8

Mediocred their way into a very winnable elimination final. Good for them.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 9

It’s hard to believe the Demons won’t play a game in September – I have no doubt in my mind they were one of the eight best teams – but they have no one to blame but themselves. It’s going to be a long offseason for the Dees.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 12

Sent off one of their all-time greats with a win. Will be one of 2018’s most interesting teams.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 10

A disappointing end to a disappointing season. They’re still premiers for another month, I suppose.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 11

The Saints definitely improved this year, but it’s still been a forgettable season.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 13

Good on them for ruining Melbourne’s season, but from a bigger-picture perspective, that round-23 performance should frustrate Collingwood fans as much as it does Melbourne fans.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 15

Would have been too weird if a team that beat the minor premiers finished the season last. Were competitive for most of the year.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 18

Still plenty of work to do, but there are more positives than negatives for the Lions from this season.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 16

Similar to the Roos, Carlton were competitive more weeks than not, but they’re just not good enough. Now to get good enough.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 14

Showed some fight in their final game of the season after a pitiful previous fortnight. Need to find some forward-line answers over the summer.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 17

Hard to believe this is the same team that beat the Hawks by 14 goals. The best thing about this season for the Suns is that it’s over.