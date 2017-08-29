Long road back for struggling Australia in Bangladesh Test

Australia are at risk of another subcontinental let-down after handing Bangladesh the ascendancy with a dismal batting performance on day two of the first Test in Dhaka.

The hosts went to stumps on Monday at 1-45 to hold an 88-run overall lead after bowling Australia out for 217 shortly after tea.

Ashton Agar made the sole breakthrough in the second-last over, tempting Soumya Sarkar (15) into a skied drive that was caught by a juggling Usman Khawaja at long-on.

Dangerous opener Tamim Iqbal was unbeaten on 30 with nightwatchman Taijul Islam yet to score.

With the pitch already breaking up, Australia will need early wickets on day three to limit the hosts and ensure a gettable victory target.

“It’s going to be hard,” Agar said.

“Any lead is competitive out there at the moment with the way the wicket’s going.

“But I’m sure our batters will all learn from our first innings and we’ll bat better in the second innings, so we’re a good chance.”

Left-arm spinner Agar earlier provided a reminder of his all-round ability, scoring an unbeaten 41 to help the visitors save face.

Agar combined with Pat Cummins (25) for a 49-run partnership before Cummins played onto his pads off a Shakib Al Hasan delivery and was bowled early in the third session.

Both tailenders batted with determination and occasional flair, each hitting a six during a stand which frustrated the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Things had looked much more dire for Australia when they lost the wickets of Matt Renshaw and Matthew Wade either side of lunch.

Renshaw made 45 before being caught at first slip in the last over of the morning session to a delivery from left-arm spinner Shakib that held its line outside off stump.

Wade then made the inexplicable call not to challenge his LBW dismissal despite Australia having two reviews to spare.

After being given out lbw off the bowling of offspinner Mehedi Hasan, Wade conferred with batting partner Glenn Maxwell but decided not to call for the DRS.

Replays showed the ball was missing leg stump after pitching outside off and spinning sharply across the left-handed Wade.

Maxwell reached 23 before being stumped by Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim after charging down the wicket and completely missing a Shakib delivery.

Skipper Steve Smith earlier threw his wicket away in similar fashion.

In the third over on Monday, Smith charged down the pitch to a delivery from right-arm off-spinner Mehedi that went straight past the inside edge and he was bowled for eight.

Star Bangladesh allrounder Shakib finished with 5-68, having top-scored in their first innings with 84.

He became only the fourth bowler to take five-wicket hauls against all nine possible Test opponents.