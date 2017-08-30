Brad Scott to continue as North Melbourne coach

Brad Scott will continue as North Melbourne’s coach until the end of 2020 after securing a contract extension with the AFL club.

Scott’s two-year extension ends speculation he had topped the wishlist of rivals Gold Coast.

“I would expect people would approach my management … but I was certainly not keen to explore any other options,” Scott told reporters on Wednesday.

“The media speculation was out of control … I have been very clear in telling everyone exactly the process we would go through.”

Scott said it was an easy decision to extend his tenure – he was already contracted until the end of next season.

“We have been very clear throughout the year about the plans we have put in place,” he said.

“The football club has been rock solid this year and it’s a testament to the leadership.

“I said right from the outset that I’m fully committed to North Melbourne and I’m extremely appreciative of the opportunity.”

Scott refused to buy into speculation about North being a frontrunner to steal Richmond star Dustin Martin with a seven-figure offer.

But the 41-year-old coach said his decision to remain was evidence of stability at North that should be attractive to potential recruits.

“What this does show is this club has great stability going forward so I think this club is an attractive proposition for anyone,” Scott said.

North avoided the wooden spoon this season with a last-round win and Scott said it was time for some more tough decisions.

Ruckman Todd Goldstein has been flagged by some as potential trade bait but Scott won’t individualise.

“There are some really tough decisions you have got to make on individuals and we have a really strong philosophy that we’re club-first,” he said.