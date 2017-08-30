Andrew Forrest has unleashed a withering attack on Cameron Clyne over the handling of the decision to cut the Western Force from Super Rugby, calling for the ARU chairman to stand down over the saga.

Forrest claimed he has seen legal advice received by the ARU in February stating that the Force was the only team the game’s governing body was able to cut.

“It’s clear now with the document that I have just received that the Western Force was ambushed. It’s been bullied,” Forrest said.

“It shows clearly that in late February this year, the advice was received and taken to cut the Western Force for no other reason apart from legal advice.”

The mining magnate went on to claim this meant the process that followed and led to the Force being cut was “a charade”.

“Mr Cameron Clyne. You have told me so many times that there was a broad spreadsheet of factors that were all based on merit, which were based on fairness,” Forrest said.

“We all now know, Australia now knows, that was a charade.”

Forrest said the ARU should not have pursued the process that led to the Force being cut, instead saying they should have “come clean” as soon as they received the legal advice.

“You received advice you could not cut the Rebels. You received advice you could not cut the Brumbies. And you received advice that you could not cut the Western Force back in February.

“That’s when you should have come clean, not send the country, the sport of rugby and all the people of Western Australia through a charade, through a farce, in this bullying behaviour.

“I ask you now to resign, Mr Cameron Clyne. This has been discovered. The secret is now out. The process from now must be transparent, and we must all come clean.”

However, Forrest refused to lay any blame at the feet of outgoing Bill Pulver, saying the outgoing ARU CEO was just following orders from Clyne.

“To Mr Bill Pulver, who I am not holding to account, you have been an honest and faithful servant.”

Forrest also denied it was too late to save the Force and have five Australian teams competing in the 2018 Super Rugby season.

“It is not too late. I am in business – global business. I know what too late looks like, I know what the 11th hour looks like, and I certainly know what bullies look like.

“This is not the 11th hour, this is not too late. This wonderful team behind me and this state of supporters and everyone who believes in a fair go in Australia say it’s not too late. Keep the Western Force.”

The Force have appealed their decision to be cut to the NSW Supreme Court, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.