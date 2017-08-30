Andrew Forrest has unleashed a withering attack on Cameron Clyne over the handling of the decision to cut the Western Force from Super Rugby, calling for the ARU chairman to stand down over the saga.
Forrest claimed he has seen legal advice received by the ARU in February stating that the Force was the only team the game’s governing body was able to cut.
“It’s clear now with the document that I have just received that the Western Force was ambushed. It’s been bullied,” Forrest said.
“It shows clearly that in late February this year, the advice was received and taken to cut the Western Force for no other reason apart from legal advice.”
The mining magnate went on to claim this meant the process that followed and led to the Force being cut was “a charade”.
“Mr Cameron Clyne. You have told me so many times that there was a broad spreadsheet of factors that were all based on merit, which were based on fairness,” Forrest said.
“We all now know, Australia now knows, that was a charade.”
Forrest said the ARU should not have pursued the process that led to the Force being cut, instead saying they should have “come clean” as soon as they received the legal advice.
“You received advice you could not cut the Rebels. You received advice you could not cut the Brumbies. And you received advice that you could not cut the Western Force back in February.
“That’s when you should have come clean, not send the country, the sport of rugby and all the people of Western Australia through a charade, through a farce, in this bullying behaviour.
“I ask you now to resign, Mr Cameron Clyne. This has been discovered. The secret is now out. The process from now must be transparent, and we must all come clean.”
However, Forrest refused to lay any blame at the feet of outgoing Bill Pulver, saying the outgoing ARU CEO was just following orders from Clyne.
“To Mr Bill Pulver, who I am not holding to account, you have been an honest and faithful servant.”
Forrest also denied it was too late to save the Force and have five Australian teams competing in the 2018 Super Rugby season.
“It is not too late. I am in business – global business. I know what too late looks like, I know what the 11th hour looks like, and I certainly know what bullies look like.
“This is not the 11th hour, this is not too late. This wonderful team behind me and this state of supporters and everyone who believes in a fair go in Australia say it’s not too late. Keep the Western Force.”
The Force have appealed their decision to be cut to the NSW Supreme Court, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.
piru August 30th 2017 @ 11:24am
Rugby war!
Everyone get your pitchforks
Machooka August 30th 2017 @ 11:32am
Yeah piru… but let’s not encourage the old ‘lynch mob’ mentality too much in our supporter base please. Hence, I am please to see (and hear) that Twiggy has singled-out Bill Pulver as only doing his job as prior to this the ‘lynch mob’ had him firmly in their sights, as well as the Board and it’s Chairman.
piru August 30th 2017 @ 11:34am
I said war not mob
There’s no real information here, but at least Twiggy is throwing it back at Clyne as opposed to us just talking about it here
Machooka August 30th 2017 @ 11:43am
Sorry… I thought you said ‘everyone get your pitchforks’ ! 😉
piru I support the Force in their campaign to stay right where they are. It’s wrong what’s happening. It’s wrong for rugby. And ffs it’s un-Australian for mine.
But I do take umbrage to emotions going off… thus pillorying the wrong people. So again I thank Twiggy for making clear Pulver’s position. And, in saying that, I no big fan of Pulver either.
piru August 30th 2017 @ 11:46am
Many commoners went to war with nothing more than pitchforks Chook and this is what this is.
A battle of the little guys vs the elites
Machooka August 30th 2017 @ 11:49am
Yep… all good.
I’m definitely not wanting to go war with you either 🙂
Ex force fan August 30th 2017 @ 11:37am
As a CEO he was still gutless and also clueless. He was a Board member and had a say in how this is handled.
Machooka August 30th 2017 @ 11:45am
Ex force fan… it is the Board that gives instruction to the Executive. Not the other way around!
Ex force fan August 30th 2017 @ 11:59am
He is also a Board member. If he disagree with the Board he can resign!
Machooka August 30th 2017 @ 12:09pm
He has just recently announced his intended resignation… in fact at the same time we were told of the Force’s termination from next year’s Super rugby competition by the ARU’s present Chairman!?!
Ex force fan August 30th 2017 @ 11:43am
If you cannot see the mess created under the leadership of Clyne you must be blind. Rugby players and support deserve better leadership, it is not a “lynch mob” mentality it is about keeping the ARU leaders accountable. They are selected as the custodians of the game and should represent the values of the game and its stakeholders. Under Clyne they did not, under Clyne the ARU became an organisation full of deception, lies, façade, underhanded and under the table deals with no disclose nor transparency. This Chairman needs to go and I think we need a new board to fix the damaged caused under Clyne.
Machooka August 30th 2017 @ 11:47am
‘If you cannot see the mess created under the leadership of Clyne you must be blind.’
Where did I say or infer that?
And besides I’m on record of cleaning out the ARU since JON left the building after his second stint!
Moot Point August 30th 2017 @ 11:25am
Ha!
Jules August 30th 2017 @ 11:32am
So they put all those people through this Rebels and force when they knew who they could cut in Feb!! Seriously bad form ARU..
Ex force fan August 30th 2017 @ 11:39am
Clyne has made the ARU into a clone of himself. An organisation without integrity or respect for the players, supporters and fans. Clearly Clyne has to go and so should the whole ARU Board that could have stopped him.
Daveski August 30th 2017 @ 11:41am
Is anyone actually all that surprised by this ? How many times have the ARU been asked to quantify or provide details around the ‘broad spectrum of criteria” and been utterly obtuse in doing so ?
Ex force fan August 30th 2017 @ 11:45am
But have supporters so far kept them accountable? We all know it is happening and even the Executives jumped the sinking ship when the problem was in the Board. The ARU has destroyed itself from within and we as rugby supporters has allowed that to happen!
As rugby supporter I have done my part to try to bankrupt the ARU by not attending any game (especially where the ARU can get financial gain from) and calling for the resignation of the Chairman and Board.
What have you done?
sittingbison August 30th 2017 @ 11:45am
Advice sought and received in FEBRUARY they cannot cut a team. However, if they enter a new broadcasting contract after 2017 they can cut ONLY the Force, due to vague terms in the Alliance Agreement. Everything uttered by ARU since has been lies (except Clarke assuring Rebels they are safe).
So, chicken and egg now revealed. All this prior to to SAANZAR meeting in Londinium, before the Day of Infamy. Before Clyne saying 48-72 hours, Brumbies meet ‘criteria’ it’s between the Rebels and Force.
So much for an Alliance Agreement where the best interest of the Force are held by the ARU, a contract where both parties are in communication with changing the agreement, where the Force can buy back the licensee and IP St any time.
The ‘new’ (actually renegotiated) broadcast deal was the mechanism to ditch the Force, not the Force being a casualty of the renegotiation. Shame on you Clyne, shame on you ARU board, Shame on you other unions and RUPA for hiding in the shadows like the cowards you are. Australian Rugby is dead.