And then there were three: The trio of teams that can win the NRL title

Before last weekend, I had six teams still in with a chance to win the NRL premiership, but a combination of disturbing results for several of those and some key injuries had me cut that number in half.
Particularly when the benchmark set by the Storm is so high. Just when you think they can’t get much better, they peel off a 64-6 win over South Sydney at home.
There is no sense in rating too many teams outside of Melbourne as a hope when it is this late in the season, that is the standard they must at least get close to reaching and some have significant issues.
So I’m setting aside Cronulla, Penrith and Brisbane, even though the latter will still finish in the top four.
North Queensland, Manly and St George Illawarra were already each clearly not good enough to win it.
Two weeks ago, the Storm’s biggest opposition might have come from the bottom half of the eight, because it was likely both Parramatta and the Panthers would end there.
But now the Eels, courtesy of a 52-34 win over the Broncos on the road, should finish in the top four by beating Souths at ANZ Stadium on Friday night.
I was never really convinced by Brisbane. Their 42-12 loss at home against Melbourne in Round 17 stuck in my mind and now they have conceded 50-plus at home only two weeks before the finals.
Plus, they have lost prop Korbin Sims to injury for the rest of the season, on top of hooker Andrew McCullough already being out.
I just can’t see them pulling it all the way back from there, particularly when Melbourne aren’t likely to come down much.
The Roosters looked like they had blown an opportunity to finish in the all-important top two, but their courageous win over the Sharks on the road combined with Brisbane’s loss has put them in the box seat to run second.
It was only recently that the Roosters gave the Storm a close contest on the road.
The Eels are the real deal. They’re not the world’s biggest side, but they’re so tough and hopefully for them they’ll get fullback Bevan French back from injury for the first week of the finals.
That could well be a first versus fourth match-up against the runaway minor premiers, but I’m not writing off the chances of Parramatta finishing as high as third and playing the Roosters instead of Melbourne.
I give the Cowboys a decent shot at beating Brisbane at home on Thursday night and condemning the Broncos to a trip to Melbourne.
North Queensland have found it particularly difficult without Johnathan Thurston recently, but they have at least stayed competitive and, who knows? The Broncos could be a bit shaky coming off that loss to Parramatta.
I was really disappointed by Penrith in their 16-14 loss to St George Illawarra at home. I know, the Dragons played well, but this was a chance for the Panthers to capitalise on a great run of seven straight wins by making it eight to finally clinch a place in the finals.
They should have been at their most intense but they weren’t and that has left them at some risk of actually missing the eight.
Plus, they have lost one of their in-form players, fullback Dylan Edwards, to injury and would have to go deep into the finals before seeing him back on the field.
Penrith captain Matt Moylan has been included among the four added reserves for Sunday’s game against Manly at Lottoland, but that may be more in hope than anything else. Appearing in an interview, he didn’t seem confident about getting over a hamstring injury in time to play this week.
Cronulla have lost three of their last four games. Yes, I know they lost four out of their last five regular-season games last year, but there’s more to the story now.
There have been enough signs this season to suggest the Sharks haven’t come up quite as well as they did last year, when they had enough wins in the bank to overcome that poor finish to the regular season before going on to win the premiership.
This season, their disappointing late-season form is set to see them finish in the bottom half of the top eight, and even in the knowledge that was a risk of happening if they didn’t rack up another win in time, they almost certainly won’t avoid it now.
The Sharks look like yet another team that is going to be unable to make it back-to-back titles.
August 30th 2017 @ 8:11am
Joe said | August 30th 2017 @ 8:11am | ! Report
Every year there’s always a possibility that a team outside the 8 wins it and if Cronulla are in the bottom half I’d fancy their chances. I say that because this year there are some teams who will just limp into the finals and not provide that finals intensity match that saps the energy. I also still think the Broncos are well in it. The loss of Mcullough has been offset by Hunts attacking flair at 9 and Sims although a loss of a big man is also a penalty magnet. I expect one of the young boys to do well replacing him…either EseEse or Pangai will do. The Roosters are the ones to watch, they lost by 1 point to the Storm in Melbourne so if they play in Sydney will be a big advantage for them. They’re the most likely at this point. I also rate the Eels who have the game to upset the Storm, they’ve got strike all over the park and both Norman and Moses play what is in front of them. They also have a very good pack which has been flying under the radar and get a big boost with the return of key players like Scott, Pritchard.
August 30th 2017 @ 8:18am
Vincent Hugh said | August 30th 2017 @ 8:18am | ! Report
Dunno Joe, winning from outside the 8 would be extremely unprecedented
August 30th 2017 @ 8:57am
Glenn said | August 30th 2017 @ 8:57am | ! Report
Have to agree VH, if that the case I don’t know why every team trying so hard to get into top 8.
August 30th 2017 @ 8:46am
PNG Broncos fan88 said | August 30th 2017 @ 8:46am | ! Report
Wouldn’t teams 9-16 be on Mad Monday into October?
I get what you mean…Sea Eagles are a chance if DCE, Turbo bros, Api & Green recapture that mid season purple form.
August 30th 2017 @ 8:19am
Roberto said | August 30th 2017 @ 8:19am | ! Report
So that would be STORM, ROOSTERS, EELS.
As an expert you disappoint me. The finals is another season in itself, don’t base your assumptions on the normal rounds heading in.
August 30th 2017 @ 8:44am
Gavin R said | August 30th 2017 @ 8:44am | ! Report
You can use the weeks leading into the finals, and increasing casualty ward to make educated estimates as has been done through this article.
August 30th 2017 @ 8:25am
Dogs Boddy said | August 30th 2017 @ 8:25am | ! Report
The Storm are definitely the benchmark at the moment, but September is a different game.
It wasn’t that long ago that the Roosters swept all before them only to bow out with successive losses. I’m not saying the Storm will do that, in fact I would be shocked if they were not in the GF, but sudden death is a different animal.
I wouldn’t rule out the Storm, Broncos, Roosters, Eels or Sharks. I really can’t see the Panthers game is good enough, the Cowboys are playing with their excellent under 10 side because everyone else is injured, Sea Eagles are on life support and the Dragons have lost their mojo.
I could be very wrong, and I am really looking forward to this finals series. With their current form I don’t really think my Sharks will get up again this year. Their game is way too inconsistent, and they will need to fix a few things quickly to have any chance of being there at the end. However they do know how to grind out a win, have beaten the Storm at home, and will be a good chance.
Go football.
August 30th 2017 @ 8:35am
Tim said | August 30th 2017 @ 8:35am | ! Report
The Storm will win it as they are streets ahead! The Roosters are yet to show the are consistently clinical in attack whilst Brisbane will fall by the wayside. The Eels will be at the traffic lights waiting to come pedestrians, if not already. North Queensland to come out of nowhere to play Melbourne in the big decider.
August 30th 2017 @ 8:42am
Will Sinclair said | August 30th 2017 @ 8:42am | ! Report
Last season, the Sharks limped into the finals, losing four of their last six. Those losses included getting flogged by the Raiders, Dragons and Storm.
And just before that they drew with the Titans.
Then they won three consecutive finals games to win the Premiership.
Just saying…
August 30th 2017 @ 8:55am
Andrew said | August 30th 2017 @ 8:55am | ! Report
And last year they lost just two of their first 19 games. This year they lost six, some quite convincingly.
They’re not starting from the same high point as last year and needed to get to their best last year to sneak home in the GF. The distance between where they are now and where they have to get to is far greater. Not saying they can’t pull out a game or two to make it interesting, but the comparisons to last year that some make are rather redundant.
August 30th 2017 @ 9:03am
Will Sinclair said | August 30th 2017 @ 9:03am | ! Report
I’m not spruiking Cronulla by any measure mate.
Just pointing out that you shouldn’t be writing teams off based on their form in the final weeks of the season. Finals are a different game altogether.
August 30th 2017 @ 8:43am
Will Sinclair said | August 30th 2017 @ 8:43am | ! Report
Indeed, the last legitimate NRL Premiers (ie: outside the Storm cheating years and the peptide years) were the Wests Tigers in 2005, and they lost their last two games before the Finals.