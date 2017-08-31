Japan vs Socceroos kick-off time: World Cup qualifier start time, venue, squads, game information

The Socceroos‘ bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia is on the line as they take on arch rivals Japan at Saitama tonight. Here’s everything you need to know about the crucial World Cup qualifier.

The next chapter of this rivalry, scheduled to kick off at 8:35pm (AEST) tonight, will have a massive impact on Australia’s chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

With the Socceroos tied for second place in Group B with Saudi Arabia, Japan holds a slim, one-point lead. The first two teams in the group stages will automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

However, with Saudi Arabia falling to a shock 2-1 loss to the UAE on Tuesday night, a win in Japan will see Australia jump to first place in Group B and sew up qualification for next year’s World Cup.

A draw will have them in a strong position heading into their final game against Thailand, while a loss will see them stay in third place and out of the automatic qualification places.

Australia will be without their captain Mile Jedinak after coach Ange Postecoglou ruled him unfit to play the final two qualifiers, while backup goalkeeper Mitchell Langarak was a late omission from the squad as he sorts out his club future in Europe.

Key game information Kick off time: Thursday, August 31 at 8:35 pm (AEST)

Venue: Saitama Stadium, Japan

TV: Live, Fox Sports, Nine GO

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, 9Now

Betting: Socceroos $4.20, Japan $1.85, draw $3.50

Squads

Australia

Adam Federici, Mathew Ryan, Daniel Vukovic, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Ryan McGowan, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Matthew Spiranovic, Bailey Wright, Mustafa Amini, Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, James Troisi, Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren.

Japan

Eiji Kawashima, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Kosuke Nakamura, Hiroki Sakai, Gotoku Sakai, Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Naomichi Ueda, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura, Makoto Hasebe, Shinji Kagawa, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yosuke Ideguchi, Yojiro Takahagi, Gaku Shibasaki, Yuki Kobayashi, Keisuke Honda, Yuya Kubo, Takuma Asano, Genki Haraguchi, Takashi Inui, Yoshinori Muto, Yuya Osako, Shinji Okazaki, Kenyu Sugimoto