Waratahs announce signing of Wallabies second-rower

The NSW Waratahs have announced the signing of Queensland Reds and Wallabies lock Rob Simmons for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

Simmons has inked a two-year deal with the Tahs, keeping him in Australian rugby until the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The experienced second-rower, who has racked up 114 Super Rugby caps since making his debut for the Reds in 2009, fell out of favour in Queensland this year, but proved he still has plenty to offer at rugby’s highest level with a composed performance for the Wallabies in the side’s narrow loss to the All Blacks in Bledisloe 2.

“I gave the decision to come to NSW a lot of careful consideration and decided the move was right. Now I’m really looking forward to the challenge of helping the Waratahs to win another Super Rugby title,” Simmons said.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson hailed the signing of Simmons, highlighting the experience he will bring to the New South Wales forward pack.

“What stood out was that even with 73 Test caps to his credit, Rob is still hungry to play at the highest possible level and his determination to get there will drive our whole pack forward,” said Gibson.

“Our younger locks like Ryan McCauley and Tom Staniforth will benefit from having Rob working with them and teaching them from his years of experience as a Test player.

“We’re still a young team and what Rob will bring is that edge that comes from his 100 plus Super Rugby caps and his vast Test experience.

“Rob adds a great dimension to our lineout and a real strength in our scrums.”

Simmons will link up with his new side once his Wallabies commitments for the year have ended.

The Waratahs head into the 2018 season under plenty of pressure following two lacklustre seasons under Gibson.

Despite winning the Super Rugby title in 2014 and making the semi-finals the following year, the side has missed the finals the past two seasons and conceded the most points in the history of the competition in their ill-fated 2017 campaign.