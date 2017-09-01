Wade’s Ashes spot almost gone

Matthew Wade’s Ashes spot hangs by a thread after he conceded a whopping 30 byes and failed with the bat in the first Test against Bangladesh. But Australia’s wicket keeping stocks are worryingly low, with no strong alternative.
There are only two realistic options to replace Wade – one who already had a long Test stint and couldn’t handle the step up to international cricket, and the other an inexperienced cricketer who wasn’t even his State’s first-choice gloveman 18 months ago.
The former is New South Wales veteran Peter Nevill, who performed poorly during his recent 17-Test stint and will be 32 years old by the time the Ashes starts.
The latter is 26-year-old South Australian Alex Carey, who broke the Sheffield Shield record for most dismissals last year, but only averages 26 with the bat in first-class cricket and has limited experience with just 18 matches to his name.
Neither are particularly attractive Test prospects at this stage. The fact that Wade is the incumbent Test keeper, and his two main rivals are not exactly world-class, highlights the poor quality of Australia’s keeping stocks.
Compare that to England, whose keeper Jonny Bairstow has improved his glovework considerably while also piling up almost 2,000 runs at an average of 51 in his past 24 Tests. Or Australia’s next Test foe after the Ashes, South Africa, who boast one of the most valuable players in Test cricket in keeper-batsman Quentin de Kock, a superstar with a career batting average of 45.
Meanwhile, Wade is under enormous pressure, having received fierce backlash from Australian fans and media after his calamitous performance during the first Test loss in Dhaka. As a comparison, Wade’s 30 byes in that Test were almost double the 17 byes Nevill conceded across the entire three-Test series in Sri Lanka last year.
It must be pointed out, however, that the Dhaka pitch, with its very uneven turn and bounce, was more difficult for keeping than any of the surfaces in Sri Lanka. So much so that even Bangladesh’s veteran wicketkeeper and captain Mushfiqur Rahim conceded a mammoth 22 byes.
And while Nevill only conceded 17 byes in Sri Lanka, he did miss four clear-cut chances across the series and was woeful with the bat, averaging just eight from his six innings. Nevill entered the Test arena with a reputation in domestic circles as having the second-best glovework in the country after Queensland’s Chris Hartley.
Yet his keeping, overall, was only satisfactory rather than outstanding across his Test stint. In that way, Nevill’s glovework could not make up for his insufficient input with the bat, as he averaged just 22 with a highest score of 66.
It seemed to be this lack of runs which cost Nevill his Test spot when he was replaced by Wade for the third Test against South Africa last summer. Wade has since been similarly poor with the blade, making 155 runs at 21. The 29-year-old Tasmanian did have a good tour of India earlier this year, where he kept quite neatly and averaged 33 with the bat.
That likely won’t save him though if he has another substandard Test next week in Bangladesh, especially if Australia go on to lose this series 2-0. In such a scenario, Nevill and Carey would surge into contention for the Ashes.
WA’s Sam Whiteman has long loomed as Australia’s best long-term Test keeping option, but he looks set to miss most or even all of the home summer due to yet another finger injury.
Carey now is the only young keeper with the requisite experience and form to enter Test calculations. The Redbacks keeper last summer became just the fourth player in Shield history to pass 500 runs and 50 catches in a season en route to breaking the all-time dismissals record with 59.
As I wrote in June, Carey appeared as though he might have leapfrogged Nevill in the Test pecking order when he was named as the Australia A wicketkeeper for their July tour of South Africa.
That tour was cancelled due to the pay dispute, robbing Carey of a golden chance to press his case for Ashes selection. This has placed extra importance on the first two rounds of the Sheffield Shield (to be played before the Ashes), which could potentially turn into a shootout between Nevill and Carey, should Wade struggle again next week.
First Australia need to avoid a 2-0 series loss in Bangladesh and, if they are to do so, they will need a lift from Wade.
September 1st 2017 @ 6:53am
not so super said | September 1st 2017 @ 6:53am | ! Report
We have a problem – picking bats who succeed in Oz conditions and expecting them to do well on the sub cont
additionally the failure of Wade on the sub continent should have no bearing on his chances to succeed in the Ashes under our conditions
September 1st 2017 @ 7:04am
Ronan O'Connell said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:04am | ! Report
Since returning to the team, Wade has actually batted better in Asia than at home ….. average of 26 in five Tests in Asia vs average of 12 in his four Tests in Australia.
September 1st 2017 @ 7:13am
Ben Sewell said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:13am | ! Report
I know it’s a novelty to our selectors, but not every keeper has to be Adam Gilchrist. I’m happy if we just find a keeper who can keep, and any runs he scores is a bonus. This Carey kid sounds good.
September 1st 2017 @ 7:39am
Ronan O'Connell said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:39am | ! Report
Ben I tuned in to the Shield a couple of times last summer to have a look at Carey and I think he is a very fine gloveman – so sound fundamentally and terrifically agile.
September 1st 2017 @ 8:09am
Ben Sewell said | September 1st 2017 @ 8:09am | ! Report
Well I’m sold. I loved Nevill but if we can find a guy who’s a better keeper and is 6 years younger, than sign me up.
September 1st 2017 @ 8:42am
nickbrisbane said | September 1st 2017 @ 8:42am | ! Report
Pity the selectors treated Chris Hartley so badly
September 1st 2017 @ 7:33am
Jason Rebelo said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:33am | ! Report
It boggles the mind that Wade continues to be selected. I guess being a member of the boys club is more important than actual results. It says a lot that his greatest contribution to the team since being recalled is noooice garry. Is that enough to keep him there? It’s embarrassing when he’s sledging Bangladesh but hasn’t scored any runs or taken any spectacular dismissals.
I would throw my hat in with Alex Carey. From what I’ve heard he is the most technically correct keeper currently playing. It doesn’t matter if he averages 25-30. Our tail is very strong with Stars, Cummins both being decent batsmen, and Lyon and Hazelwood can stick around. Also, every chance missed is -30 runs, and I think wade has probably had 3 or 4 matches where he’s ended up with a positive run tally.
September 1st 2017 @ 8:18am
George said | September 1st 2017 @ 8:18am | ! Report
Agreed. Picking a guy because he exemplifies bogan is plain weird.
September 1st 2017 @ 7:37am
John360180 said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:37am | ! Report
What’s the story with Tim Pain, Ronan?
Why no mention?
September 1st 2017 @ 7:47am
Ronan O'Connell said | September 1st 2017 @ 7:47am | ! Report
Paine said he was on the verge of retirement at the end of last summer John after struggling to get a regular game for Tasmania in the Shield.
He’s about to turn 33 years old and has battled injury and form problems in red ball cricket for years now. It’s those injuries which I think stopped him from fully exploiting his considerable talent as a long form cricketer.
It’s a pity because 6-7 years ago Paine was being spoken of as a potential future Australian captain or VC.
September 1st 2017 @ 8:16am
George said | September 1st 2017 @ 8:16am | ! Report
Wade was barely adequate in India – not good. His batting average was inflated by not outs.
Nevill has shown throughout his career that is a far superior wicketkeeper to the sledging backstop. And his first class batting has been better than Mouthew’s for some time – given another go it’s possible he’d translate that to Tests and add to his two fighting 50s.