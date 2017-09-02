Storm belt Canberra ahead of NRL finals

Minor premiers Melbourne have completed their last dress rehearsal for the NRL finals, cruising to 32-6 win over Canberra.

The Storm will host fourth-placed Parramatta at AAMI Park in week one of the finals after locking down top spot two weeks ago.

Melbourne used their last regular-season game on Saturday night to celebrate skipper Cameron Smith playing his 355th NRL game to draw level with Brisbane great Darren Lockyer, and to farewell departing halfback Cooper Cronk.

For the second consecutive year, Smith also accepted the JJ Giltinan Shield for winning the minor premiership.

The Storm set up the victory in the first half, blasting out of the blocks to score at a point a minute for a 20-0 lead which had the 20,000-plus crowd in full voice.

But Melbourne seemed to run out of fuel, with the second part of the opening term turning into a scrap for both teams with neither able to add to the scoreline.

Out of the hunt for the top eight, the Raiders also had little to play for but started to find their rhythm and were rewarded with a try in the 58th minute.

Halfback Aidan Sezer kicked out wide with winger Jordan Rapana taking the ball as he dived across the line.

Any hope Canberra had of a comeback was snuffed out four minutes later when Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu scored to bag his second-consecutive top tryscorer title, moving ahead of injured South Sydney fullback Alex Johnston with 23.

The only blight on the home side’s game was second-rower Tohu Harris being put on report in the 50th minute for making dangerous contact as he fended off a Raiders defender.

But he made amends with two minutes left on the clock, scoring his second try for the night, coming after his team had two denied by the bunker.