Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

The Cronulla Sharks will be looking to head into the finals with a win when they take on the wooden spoon-bound Newcastle Knights in Round 26. Join The Roar for the action from 2pm (AEST).

The fifth-placed Sharks are coming off a tough 16-14 loss to the Roosters last week that cruelled their top-four hopes. Coach Shane Flanagan has made one change to his team this week, with interchange forward Sam Tagatese ruled out with a calf injury. Jeremy Latimore will take his place.

Jack Bird has been named on an extended bench and could be a late inclusion after being out for four weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Knights are headed for their third consecutive wooden spoon, though there are signs of improvement, having won three of their last five matches.

Today’s game will be the last match Queensland Origin star Dane Gagai plays for the Knights before he heads to Souths in 2018 on a four-year deal.

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown has been forced to make one change to the team that went down to the Raiders last week in Canberra. Prop Daniel Saifiti is out with a shoulder injury and his twin brother Jacob takes his starting spot. Tyrone Amey comes on to the bench for his NRL debut.

Only a James Maloney field goal separated the two teams when they last met back in Round 5, with Cronulla escaping with a 19-18 victory on their home turf.

Prediction

Cronulla by 10.

Join The Roar at 2pm (AEST) for score updates and a live blog of the game.