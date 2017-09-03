Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

The Cronulla Sharks will be looking to head into the finals with a win when they take on the wooden spoon-bound Newcastle Knights in Round 26. Join The Roar for the action from 2pm (AEST).
The fifth-placed Sharks are coming off a tough 16-14 loss to the Roosters last week that cruelled their top-four hopes. Coach Shane Flanagan has made one change to his team this week, with interchange forward Sam Tagatese ruled out with a calf injury. Jeremy Latimore will take his place.
Jack Bird has been named on an extended bench and could be a late inclusion after being out for four weeks with a shoulder injury.
The Knights are headed for their third consecutive wooden spoon, though there are signs of improvement, having won three of their last five matches.
Today’s game will be the last match Queensland Origin star Dane Gagai plays for the Knights before he heads to Souths in 2018 on a four-year deal.
Newcastle coach Nathan Brown has been forced to make one change to the team that went down to the Raiders last week in Canberra. Prop Daniel Saifiti is out with a shoulder injury and his twin brother Jacob takes his starting spot. Tyrone Amey comes on to the bench for his NRL debut.
Only a James Maloney field goal separated the two teams when they last met back in Round 5, with Cronulla escaping with a 19-18 victory on their home turf.
Cronulla by 10.
Join The Roar at 2pm (AEST) for score updates and a live blog of the game.
2:47pm
2:47pm
36TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 10-18 Cronulla
Lachlan Fitzgibbon scores an easy TRY after breaking through some terrible Sharks defence. Newcastle back in it.
2:44pm
2:44pm
35TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 6-18 Cronulla
Mistake by Gerald Beale gifts Newcastle a chance to score once again. The Knights would love if they were to score again here
2:43pm
2:43pm
33RD MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 6-18 Cronulla
Conversion Successful. Newcastle needed that
2:42pm
2:42pm
31ST MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 4-18 Cronulla
Newcastle hit back through Lachlan Fitzgibbon after Newcastle kept the ball flowing on the TRY line.
2:39pm
2:39pm
29TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 0-18 Cronulla
A rare mistake by Cronulla as the ball goes over the side line. Knights need to score some points now.
2:38pm
2:38pm
28TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 0-18 Cronulla
Sharkies earn another repeat set after brilliant play by Luke Lewis.
2:36pm
2:36pm
26TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 0-18 Cronulla
Cronulla on the attack once again and earn another penalty on the goal line.
2:32pm
2:32pm
23RD MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 0-18 Cronulla
Brailey doing well at dummy half this game, has been a stand out for Cronulla amongst other stars. Newcastle need to respond here
2:30pm
2:30pm
21ST MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 0-18 Cronulla
James Maloney converts once again.
2:30pm
2:30pm
20TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 0-16 Cronulla
Faifita slots through Prior who passes inside to Jayden Brailey to score under the posts. Cronulla are on a roll
2:27pm
2:27pm
17TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 0-12 Cronulla
Shaun Maloney converts and Sharkies lead by two converted tries
2:25pm
2:25pm
16TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 0-10 Cronulla
Chad Townsend scores a simple TRY after a dummy splits the Newcastle line before he crashes over