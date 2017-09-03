 

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

Samuel Ashton Roar Guru

By , Samuel Ashton is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , ,

24 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Knights vs Sharks

    NRL, 3 September, 2017
    McDonald Jones Stadium
    36:00 - Knights 10, Sharks 18
    Knights   Sharks
    10 LIVE SCORE 18
    2 TRIES 3
    1 CONVERSION KICKS 3
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Henry Peranara
    Touch judges: Kasey Badger & Tim Roby
    Video Referee: Jared Maxwell

    The Cronulla Sharks will be looking to head into the finals with a win when they take on the wooden spoon-bound Newcastle Knights in Round 26. Join The Roar for the action from 2pm (AEST).

    The fifth-placed Sharks are coming off a tough 16-14 loss to the Roosters last week that cruelled their top-four hopes. Coach Shane Flanagan has made one change to his team this week, with interchange forward Sam Tagatese ruled out with a calf injury. Jeremy Latimore will take his place.

    Jack Bird has been named on an extended bench and could be a late inclusion after being out for four weeks with a shoulder injury.

    The Knights are headed for their third consecutive wooden spoon, though there are signs of improvement, having won three of their last five matches.

    Today’s game will be the last match Queensland Origin star Dane Gagai plays for the Knights before he heads to Souths in 2018 on a four-year deal.

    Newcastle coach Nathan Brown has been forced to make one change to the team that went down to the Raiders last week in Canberra. Prop Daniel Saifiti is out with a shoulder injury and his twin brother Jacob takes his starting spot. Tyrone Amey comes on to the bench for his NRL debut.

    Only a James Maloney field goal separated the two teams when they last met back in Round 5, with Cronulla escaping with a 19-18 victory on their home turf.

    Prediction
    Cronulla by 10.

    Join The Roar at 2pm (AEST) for score updates and a live blog of the game.

    Match preview written by John Coomer.

    It's Finals Time! Show off the best your club has to offer at the business end of the season. We're accepting entries for the Club Roar Awards, judged by Olympian Steven Bradbury. Submit now because we’ve got $10,000 to giveaway! To find out more check out Club Roar.