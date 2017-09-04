Bangladesh vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 2nd Test – Day 1

Bangladesh will be out to pick up where they left off against Australia when the second and final Test gets underway in Chittagong. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 1 from 2pm (AEST).

The two-Test series got underway in Dhaka, with Bangladesh recording a historic first ever win over Australia by just 20 runs.

It went all the way down to the death, and while the hosts always felt in control of the situation, things got tense at the end with Australia’s tail putting on some runs to get them close to the target of 265.

Alas, they didn’t get there and Bangladesh now have a chance to win the series, something that, while not unprecedented given their improvement over the last 18 months, would still send shockwaves through the cricketing world.

The Tigers have problems though. While their spin bowling, led by Mehedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan was fantastic, the same can’t be said of their top order. Apart from Tamim Iqbal, it collapsed in a heap both innings, with only Shakib and captain Mushfiqur Rahim providing Tamim any support.

Big partnerships were the order of the day in the middle and lower order for Bangladesh as they squeezed out enough runs, and it puts enormours pressure on the tourists’ spinners in Chittagong.

They struggled for line, length and control during the Dhaka Test and will need to improve to ensure the middle order doesn’t get away again.

Australia have a forced change with Josh Hazlewood injured, and with Stephen O’Keefe flying to Bangladesh, it’s thought he won’t spend the match sitting on the sidelines.

So long as Ashton Agar isn’t dropped from the side, Australia will field three spinners with Hilton Cartwright likely to claim a spot in the top order as a second pace bowling option.

Even then, Australia’s top order must improve. It’s no good spinning a web if the top order don’t score runs, and in the first Test, with the exception of a David Warner second innings century, they didn’t.

Australia finished 43 runs behind on first innings and with Usman Khawaja and Matthew Wade not contributing to either innings, there could be a change.

If Australia’s top order learn from their mistakes though, it will take them a long way towards winning.

Prediction

Provided we get enough play through the weather – and we will probably only need three to three and a half days of it, maybe less if the teams get aggressive – the Australian’s should have learnt enough in Mirpur to apply themselves in a much more convincing way.

Whether the Tigers can answer any improvement remains to be seen, but Australia should draw the series.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 1 from 2pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.