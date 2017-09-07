State league football takes centre stage this weekend

It’s state finals time in the National Premier Leagues, and this weekend has a lot of good football to watch.

Last Saturday evening, I was at Deakin Stadium in Canberra to watch the preliminary final between Canberra Olympic and Gunghalin United. Olympic prevailed 2-0 and progressed to the grand final against Belconnen United next Saturday.

It will be a hard fought decider between the top two teams in the Capital Football NPL. Canberra were not at their best in the preliminary final, but they can be expected to fire up when they face Belconnen.

Match details

Belconnen United FC versus Canberra Olympic FC

4.30pm, Saturday, September 9, McKellar Park

The final will be streamed live to Facebook and Youtube.

In South Australia, the grand finals will be held at Coopers Stadium on Saturday, September 9.

4.30pm – Women’s National Premier League Final

West Adelaide versus Adelaide City

7.00pm – Men’s National Premier League Final

Adelaide City versus Croydon Kings

The men’s and women’s National Premier League matches will be live streamed on Football Federation South Australia’s Facebook page.

In NSW, the grand final will also be played this weekend. APIA had a disappointing season in 2016, but have bounced back this year in very convincing form. Manly have been consistent all year, and determined in this finals campaign.

Match details

APIA Leichhardt Tigers FC versus Manly United FC

4.00pm, Sunday, September 10, Leichhardt Oval

Catch the 2017 NPL NSW men’s grand final live here.

If you are looking for a game to watch in Sydney on Saturday night, check out St George FC versus Mt Druitt Town Rangers FC at Lambert Park 7pm (NPL2 semi-final).

Victoria features another top match this weekend between two teams who featured in the FFA Cup this year.

Heidelberg United FC versus Bentleigh Greens SC

6.30pm, Sunday, September 10, Lakeside Stadium

Both the promotion-relegation playoff at 3.30pm and NPL VIC grand final at 6.30pm will be streamed here.

In Tasmania, the League Cup pits the top six placed sides in the NPL and the Southern and Northern Championship winners.

South Hobart FC versus Olympia FC Warriors

2pm, Saturday, September 9

In Western Australia, the Top Four Cup final will feature Bayswater City against the winner of the preliminary final between Perth SC and Inglewood United.

The Northern NSW final was held last Saturday with Lambton Jaffas FC winning 2-0 over Edgeworth FC

In Queensland, Western Pride secured the first silverware in club history with a 2-1 grand final win over Moreton Bay United at Briggs Road Sporting Complex packed out with 3383 supporters.

Live streams

No matter where you live in Australia, look out for the live streams on both Saturday and Sunday. The pick of the games are:

Saturday, September 9

4.30pm – Belconnen United FC versus Canberra Olympic FC

7pm – Adelaide City versus Croydon Kings

Sunday, September 10

4pm – APIA Leichhardt Tigers FC versus Manly United FC

6.30pm – Heidelberg United FC v Bentleigh Greens SC