Michael Cheika has named his team to play the Springboks in Perth this Saturday, making a number of changes to the side that lost a heartbreaker to the All Blacks two weeks ago.
The big selection news comes in the backline, with Dane Haylett-Petty ruled out for the rest of the year with a bicep injury. The Force winger missed the first Rugby Championship game against the All Blacks in Sydney with the injury before returning for Bledisloe 2, but his decision to opt for surgery will see him on the sidelines for the next three months.
Melbourne Rebels utility back Reece Hodge has been named in Haylett-Petty’s place on the wing, linking up with fullback Israel Folau and winger Henry Speight in the back three.
Stephen Moore is another forced omission from the side. The veteran hooker will miss the game against South Africa for the birth of his third child, allowing Tatafu Polota-Nau to make his way into the run-on side. Melbourne Rebels hooker Jordan Uelese is in line to make his Test debut from the bench.
Polota-Nau will partner with Sekope Kepu and Scott Sio in the front row, Kepu making his way into the starting side in a straight swap with Allan Alaalatoa.
Adam Coleman will make his return to the team after missing Bledisloe 2 with injury, pushing veteran lock Rob Simmons back to the bench and Izack Rodda out of the squad. Coleman will join Rory Arnold in the second row, while skipper Michael Hooper, Ned Hanigan and Sean McMahon form an unchanged back row.
Samu Kerevi has been included in the reserves after being dropped for the match in Dunedin, while back-rower Jack Dempsey’s inclusion ahead of Lopeti Timani rounds out the changes to the side.
Aside from Hodge’s inclusion, Cheika has made no changes to the starting backline from Bledisloe 2. Vice-captains Will Genia and Bernard Foley will partner up in the halves, while Kurtley Beale and Tevita Kuridrani, who is set to earn his 50th Wallabies cap, will start in the centres.
The Wallabies will be hoping to get their first win of the Rugby Championship against the Springboks having lost both Bledisloe Cup games against the All Blacks.
South Africa, on the other hand, actually enter the match on top of the Rugby Championship following two wins over Argentina’s Pumas, and a victory against the Wallabies will see them put them in the box seat for a top-two finish in this year’s tournament.
Wallabies team to play South Africa
1. Scott Sio (34 Tests)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (73 Tests)
3. Sekope Kepu (82 Tests)
4. Rory Arnold (14 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (13 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan (5 Tests)
7. Michael Hooper (c) (70 Tests)
8. Sean McMahon (17 Tests)
9. Will Genia (80 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (47 Tests)
11. Reece Hodge (15 Tests)
12. Kurtley Beale (62 Tests)
13. Tevita Kuridrani (49 Tests)
14. Henry Speight (14 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (57 Tests)
Reserves
16. Jordan Uelese (Debut)
17. Tom Robertson (11 Tests)
18. Allan Alaalatoa (14 Tests)
19. Rob Simmons (73 Tests)
20. Jack Dempsey (1 Test)
21. Nick Phipps (53 Tests)
22. Samu Kerevi (9 Tests)
23. Curtis Rona (1 Test)
Changes
Ins: Samu Kerevi, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Jordan Uelese.
Outs: Dane Haylett-Petty (injured – biceps), Izack Rodda (omitted), Lopeti Timani (omitted), Stephen Moore (baby).
Machooka said | September 7th 2017 @ 4:06pm | ! Report
Pretty much as expected.
… gotta say Eds I love the OUT player names; Stephen Moore (baby) 🙂
Adam said | September 7th 2017 @ 4:12pm | ! Report
He was barely showing!!
Crazy Horse said | September 7th 2017 @ 4:11pm | ! Report
Not a lot for Force fans to get excited about in that team.
Machooka said | September 7th 2017 @ 4:19pm | ! Report
No Crazy… not now that DHP is out with injury, but Coleman is a force to be reckoned with and crucial to Wallaby hopes of winning!
JohnB said | September 7th 2017 @ 4:12pm | ! Report
Timani dropped? If so and not injured makes Hanigan still running on look a little fortunate.
Paul D said | September 7th 2017 @ 4:31pm | ! Report
Well if you saw Timani’s pedestrian showing on the weekend in Perth you’d be dropping him too.
Having said that though I was disappointed not to see Hanigan and especially Dempsey return to NRC. The latter could really use some match fitness if he’s going to be selected.
Train Without A Station said | September 7th 2017 @ 4:41pm | ! Report
Unfair to criticize a test player though because he isn’t pumped to dominate when he plays 2 levels below after being dropped in for the game.
That said, his 2017 season has been below standard in general.
PeterK said | September 7th 2017 @ 5:16pm | ! Report
sure but no worse than Hanigan or the majority of aust players this season.
Fionn said | September 7th 2017 @ 5:09pm | ! Report
Some might say that you saw Ned Flanders’ pedestrian efforts for the Wallabies and Waratahs all season you’d drop him.
PeterK said | September 7th 2017 @ 5:15pm | ! Report
considering Timani has not been given a genuine chance or time playing for the wallabies, obviously discouraged.
Also that demspey makes the squad hardly playing, lacks game time , doesn’t have to play nrc but he gets in the 23.
Mind you I think Dempsey is better than hanigan so at least I can hope Dempsey has a blinder and starts ahead of Hanigan next game.
Perthstayer said | September 7th 2017 @ 4:20pm | ! Report
Hanigan’s as much use as a chocolate tea pot
Mike Julz said | September 7th 2017 @ 4:24pm | ! Report
The Boks will walk through their scrums. No muscle in the 2nd row and loosies.
Bob Wire said | September 7th 2017 @ 4:35pm | ! Report
So, it’s possible we’ll have Hooper, Ned and Dempsey playing together in the back row at some stage, good opportunities for the the newbies to make a statement (a positive one it is hoped).
Good to see Kepu and TPN starting, and with Coleman back, a good tight five they’ll handle the Boks, no drama’s.
Bring it on!
Waratah love affair continues said | September 7th 2017 @ 4:44pm | ! Report
Cheika really loves his Waratah connections.
May as well start the entire Tahs forward pack