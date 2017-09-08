Australia have made massive strides in Asia

Australia have continued their renaissance in Asia after registering a comfortable win in the second Test in Bangladesh yesterday to draw the series.
The visitor’s thumping win gave them a record of two wins, three losses and a draw from their six Tests in Asia this year, which is a fine return given they had lost their previous nine Tests on the subcontinent.
There was exaggerated criticism of Australia after their narrow loss in the first Test to Bangladesh, a team which has become genuinely competitive in Tests, particularly over the past year. In that time Bangladesh drew 1-1 at home with England (a series they almost won 2-0) and also 1-1 away in Sri Lanka.
It was Sri Lanka who handed Australia arguably their most humiliating series loss of the past decade when they hammered them 3-0 at home last year despite the Lions fielding a very inexperienced team.
That defeat seemed to really sting the Australians, who subsequently overhauled their approach in Asia.
Firstly, Australia sought to promote players they believed were well suited to playing in Asia.
Secondly, their batsmen made a concerted effort to play the line of the ball in defence, having been beaten on the inside edge with alarming regularity in Sri Lanka.
That second change has proven crucial – it is a key reason why Australia have batted considerably better in Bangladesh and India than they did in Sri Lanka. Australia’s bowlers had consistently done a good job for them on the road in the past but too often their labour had been undone by the batsmen.
While Australia’s batting in Asia still needs to improve markedly, it is on a clear upward curve.
The form curve is even steeper for the Australian who has improved in Asia more than any other this year – spinner Nathan Lyon. After taking nine wickets in the first Test at Dhaka, and then seven wickets in the first innings of this second Test, Lyon ran amok once more yesterday, grabbing 6-60.
It continued a remarkable run for Lyon, who has taken 41 wickets at an average of 19 in Asia this year, including five five-wicket hauls.
What makes this sequence of performances even more extraordinary is that Lyon was at serious risk of dropped from the Australian Test team last summer before being saved by an injury to Steve O’Keefe. Lyon had by far the worst home season of his career, averaging 50 with the ball across six Tests against Pakistan and South Africa, while conceding a hefty 3.62 runs per over.
Lyon then arrived in India in February as the owner of a very poor Test record in Asia, with an average of 43 from 11 Tests. At that stage, the six Tests in India and Bangladesh shaped as the toughest challenge of Lyon’s career. Instead, they may well just be the catalyst for Lyon to make the leap from a solid Test spinner to a star bowler.
He has been quite clearly the best spinner on either side in this series in Bangladesh, and in India he held his own against the world’s top two Test spinners Ravi Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin.
Lyon long has been potent on hard, bouncy pitches but now appears to have unlocked the secret to dominating on dry, slow surfaces. He was only one of a number of Australians to produce very encouraging performances over the two series in Asia.
David Warner scored back-to-back tons in Bangladesh, the first of which almost won the Dhaka Test for Australia and the second of which put them in a commanding position at Chittagong.
Middle order batsman Peter Handscomb was nimble and assertive at the crease throughout both series, finishing with a reasonable average of 34 from the six Tests despite failing to capitalise on many good starts.
Much-maligned all-rounder Glenn Maxwell did not quite cement his Test spot for the Ashes, but returned a healthy average of 37 from his four Tests in Bangladesh and India.
Rookie paceman Pat Cummins showed he is one of the best young Test cricketers in the world, bowling with consistent pace, accuracy and intimidation factor en route to taking 14 wickets at 29 in Asia.
And 23-year-old spinning all-rounder Ashton Agar was a handy contributor in Bangladesh, averaging 23 with the ball and 32 with the bat.
With an average age of just 26.6 years, this is a very young Australian side which looks to have the ability and mindset to become a consistently competitive team in Asia.
Ben Sewell said | September 8th 2017 @ 7:11am | ! Report
Well I was hesitant about keeping Lyon in this side and he bounced back in the best possible way, good for him. Now 7th best bowler in AUS history, statistically speaking. Still rather annoyed they flew SOK in for Swepson however.
Basil said | September 8th 2017 @ 7:17am | ! Report
Swepson will get his chance. They went into damage control once they were 1-0 down.
Basil said | September 8th 2017 @ 7:14am | ! Report
Great effort against a rising team on there own patch. Lyon has really come on and some of the batsman have really shown application. I’ve really be impressed with Cummins in conditions not helpful to pace bowling,
Unfortunately there is no 3rd Test in this series. Due to the washout of the one and only tour game and also a reluctance it seems toward tour games in general, it was the 1st Test that served as a tour game for the players to acclimatise. One can only imagine what results would be if adequate preparation before Tests was a consideration.
Ronan O'Connell said | September 8th 2017 @ 7:25am | ! Report
It really is a pity there isn’t a 3rd Test, this was such a brilliant series to watch.
Rellum said | September 8th 2017 @ 7:24am | ! Report
Just think what we could have done with proper warm up games. We.might have won both games easily and we wouldn’t be looking on this series so fondly.
I will never be a big Waner fan and I have called him a flat track bully, quite correctly, but he finally has shown some real intent to change and build his game to meet the conditions. I didn’t see him play so I wont comment on his technical changes or anything but I give him big props for his big improvement.
Ronan O'Connell said | September 8th 2017 @ 7:28am | ! Report
“Just think what we could have done with proper warm up games.”
…. and if Australia had had Starc, who is just about their most important player in Asia thanks to his new and old ball threat and very valuable batting against spin.
Starc, Cummins, Lyon and O’Keefe/Agar is a fantastic attack in Asian conditions.
qwetzen said | September 8th 2017 @ 7:51am | ! Report
Still pimping O’Keefe then. He bowled poorly in this entire Test. Why Smith gave him so much bowling in the critical I3 and Agar virtually none (22 overs to 5) is more proof that Smith is a bad captain to spinners. Anyways, I know how much you love your stats so here’s the Lyon v O’Keefe comparison for the last 4 Tests they’ve played together. All in Asia obviously.
Lyon: 27 @ 20.7
O’Keefe: 9 @ 55.6
Only one of those is “fantastic”.
George said | September 8th 2017 @ 7:57am | ! Report
SOK had zero preparation. Conveniently ignoring that while bringing up selective stats.
Lancey5times said | September 8th 2017 @ 7:30am | ! Report
Nathan Lyon is the best spinner in the world and every Australian batsman should walk to crease confident in the knowledge that they are backed by the best attack in the game. Cummins and Starc are just downright frightening and when Hazelwood is the guy you look forward to facing then you are in a bit of strife.
I was really impressed with Agar. He was underbowled yesterday which I guess in the wash up doesn’t really matter but given what he brings to the team I would have him ahead of O’Keefe in the future plans.
He is only very young but there is a bit of Kallis about Cartwright. Genuine top order player with what seems like a giant straight bat. The bowling is simply a bonus. I think he could bat as high as 3 in years to come
George said | September 8th 2017 @ 7:52am | ! Report
Imagine the hyperbole if Australia had won the series.