Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles AFL Finals start time, date, venue, squads, broadcast information

A win will see either the Port Adelaide Power or West Coast Eagles through to the semi finals, a loss will that team’s campaign conclude. This match will begin at 7:50pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 9.

Port Adelaide have been one of 2017’s biggest surprises. After two years of not delivering on their promise, few expected any different from the Power this season.

But Port have been quite the force, winning 14 games to claim fifth spot on the ladder. Their poor record against other top eight teams, however, has been mentioned a few times.

West Coast looked done and dusted heading into the final week of the season, but a stunning capitulation by Melbourne on the Saturday afternoon threw the door wide open.

‘All’ the Eagles needed to do was knock off first-placed Adelaide by more than 20 points, but they were able to do so – triumphing by 29 points in the last game ever at Domain Stadium.

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Saturday September 9

Venue: Adelaide Oval

TV: Live, Seven, Fox Footy 504

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, AFL Live Pass

Betting: Port Adelaide $1.45, West Coast $2.85

All-Time Head-to-Head: Port Adelaide 18, West Coast 12

Finals Head-to-Head: Port Adelaide 1, West Coast 0

Last Meeting: West Coast 13.10 (88) def. by Port Adelaide 18.12 (120) – Round 16, 2017

Teams

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Jarman Impey

OUT: Aidyn Johnson (Omitted)

B: Jasper Pittard, Tom Clurey, Dan Houston

HB: Darcy Byrne-Jones, Dougal Howard, Hamish Hartlett

C: Justin Westhoff, Ollie Wines, Jared Polec

HF: Sam Gray, Todd Marshall, Robbie Gray

F: Jarman Impey, Charlie Dixon, Chad Wingard

FOL: Paddy Ryder, Brad Ebert, Travis Boak

I/C: Sam Powell-Pepper, Jake Neade, Karl Amon, Riley Bonner

EMG: Aaron Young, Jackson Trengove, Aidyn Johnson

West Coast Eagles

No change

B: Shannon Hurn, Eric Mackenzie, Tom Barrass

HB: Elliot Yeo, Jeremy McGovern, Brad Sheppard

C: Liam Duggan, Matt Priddis, Andrew Gaff

HF: Jack Redden, Jack Darling, Lewis Jetta

F: Drew Petrie, Josh J. Kennedy, Mark LeCras

FOL: Nathan Vardy, Sam Mitchell, Luke Shuey

I/C: Dom Sheed, Jamie Cripps, Luke Partington, Mark Hutchings

EMG: Chris Masten, Sharrod Wellingham, Will Schofield

Broadcast Information

This match will be broadcast by both Channel Seven and Fox Footy 504.

Fox Footy’s post-match coverage of the Sydney-Essendon game will eventually morph into pre-game coverage for this game at some point between 6-7:30pm (AEST).

Channel Seven will do the same, although viewers in NSW, WA and the ACT will need to switch from the main channel to 7mate. Both Saturday matches are on 7mate in Queensland.

If you’d rather stream, you can do so via an AFL Live Pass. It’s available for subscription through the AFL app on mobile or tablet, or the AFL’s desktop website.

Foxtel’s streaming service Foxtel Now is also an option and, if you’re already subscribed to Foxtel, you can stream through the Foxtel App also.