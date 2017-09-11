New season, same old Arsenal?

The closure of the transfer window following the abysmal display against a Liverpool side showing promise was an interesting time for Arsene Wenger and the Gunners.

Seeing Alexis Sanchez on the squad listing came as a bittersweet conclusion to what seemed to be a never-ending saga surrounding his time at the Emirates. Some feel that he should have gone and that Arsenal should have cashed in, but others are keen to cling onto his talent, even if for only one more year.

You feel that, even though it happened in extenuating circumstances, Wenger keeping hold of Sanchez and losing arguably only one big name in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may represent a new mindset for the Arsenal side. Has Wenger finally learnt from the brutal mistakes of the past?

Every Gooner knew that despite Wenger’s promise to keep hold of the Chilean, the odds of Arsenal cashing in on the superstar were always going to side with club’s bank balance rather than the trophy cabinet – and it was almost a reality if not for the insufficient time to cement the Lemar deal.

Sitting slightly above the relegation zone, being drummed by Klopp’s men and threatened with the imminent departure of Alexis – it was an awful time to be a Gooner.

We’re only four games in with 34 still to play in the EPL. The dust has now settled and we know who’s in and who’s out. Add a positive showing against Bournemouth and suddenly a glimmer of hope for a successful title challenge becomes apparent.

There is still so much that Arsenal needs to do to improve, such as solidify the defence and form a deadly attack with Alexis, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil all working together, rather than what currently seems to be a ‘one or the other; arrangement.

The next few weeks will also provide us with what should be winnable games, but we have to hurdle over the champions to get there first. It will not be easy.

The point is, though, that let’s not Wright off Arsenal just yet (see what I did there?). It’s a long way to go and we have a lot of ground to cover, but it is not all doom and gloom at the Emirates just yet.