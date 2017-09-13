Andrew Forrest has announced his plan for the much-hyped Indo-Pacific Rugby Championship, and things are looking promising.
With only the initial plan announced, it’s hard to make a full analysis of what has been proposed with the lack of specific detail offered by Forrest.
On face value alone, it seems a project that the ARU should try to help put in place and become involved in. There is going to be, according to Forrest, a six-team competition to be run at the completion of the Super Rugby season.
Forrest has mentioned a number of different potential markets in the Indo-Pacific region – Australia, Singapore, Samoa, Fiji, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia.
Some of these regions will overlap, meaning he can stick to the six-team format. For example, Singapore and Hong Kong could be part of a Chinese team which plays its home games out of all three countries. There is also scope for Sri Lanka and Malaysia to be involved in some way, while the potential for an Islander team between Fiji and Samoa also holds merit.
After that, the details become a little murky. Until Forrest expands on the information about the IRPC, it’s difficult to say whether this sort of tournament will work or not.
One of the key elements yet to be discussed by ‘Twiggy’ is exactly what he wants to happen to players produced by Rugby WA. Will they play in the National Rugby Championship for the Perth Spirit, or do they become part of the Western Australian side to take part in the IRPC?
Further to that, what is going to happen to those Wallabies players who have come out of the west? Under the offer they will remain eligible for the Wallabies, but will they be required to play in Forrest’s tournament as a priority? Or will they be allowed to play for the Wallabies in the second half of the year?
These are questions which will be answered down the track, but there is plenty of promise in the initial plan announced by Forrest.
On the face of it, the tournament has some merit. Asia is the next great market for the sport of rugby union. Japan is hosting the 2019 Rugby World Cup and also has a team in Super Rugby.
China is also spending plenty on their rugby program and expanding exponentially, with plans to have more than ten million players in the next decade.
Sri Lanka is another country which has a rich history in rugby, having played the sport for decades, while it remains a boom sport in the Pacific islands, where they want as many tournaments as possible. Put simply, Asia is a large development market for rugby.
So, in the test of opening these new markets to rugby, Forrest’s competition ticks all the boxes.
Should it get off the ground, the IRPC is only going to help Australian rugby by giving it a big presence in what’s going to be a huge market for rugby in the next couple of decades.
Because of that, the ARU would do well to support Forrest’s plan, but at the same time they must ensure the integrity of the game across Australia is maintained.
The proposal also appears to satisfy the frustrations of rugby fans in Western Australia who believe they haven’t got a fair go from the ARU. There will no doubt be plenty of support for the IPRC out west.
Based on the details we have at this early stage, the rest of the Australian rugby community should support Forrest’s offer too.
September 13th 2017 @ 1:33pm
BennO said | September 13th 2017 @ 1:33pm | ! Report
The inept management of the ARU aside, I don’t see how it could be at all beneficial for western force players to play in what will undoubtedly be a weak competition like this. They’d be hamstringing their own development.
September 13th 2017 @ 1:41pm
piru said | September 13th 2017 @ 1:41pm | ! Report
The current western force players won’t be, at least not the wallabies.
This is not a super rugby level comp – it was never intended that way I don’t think.
September 13th 2017 @ 1:56pm
BennO said | September 13th 2017 @ 1:56pm | ! Report
I’m sure you’re right, that it was never intended to be, but I don’t understand what the purpose of the competition is then.
The main problem seemingly everyone agrees on is that super rugby (and the four nations to an extent) is too difficult to follow with multiple time zones and teams that have little to no grass-roots, “tribal” support. This sounds like it will be creating a competition that has these issues (and more) with lower quality rugby and limited opportunity for players to reach the national team (at least the Aust national team).
I don’t get what it would even offer the fans in WA either. A sub-par competition, in terms of the quality of the rugby, run after the super rugby comp with several teams that sound like they’d be new to the game (Sri Lanka??). All created so the approx 30000 rugby fans in Perth can have a competition created especially for what will be a ghost of their current team. I don’t get it.
September 13th 2017 @ 2:05pm
piru said | September 13th 2017 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
The purpose is to provide a pathway for the West Australian clubs who’ve had their link to Aussie rugby cut by the ARU. The real question to me is how it will tie in to the NRC and it looks like these options are being explored.
From a WA point of view, it offers club players an opportunity to play at a higher level and an avenue to be noticed by Super teams.
The time zone issue is continually brought up and it’s one I find curious as WA is already in an Asian timezone, it would seem less of a problem than Super rugby
As far as tribal support, there is plenty of that in WA, that’s why there’s been such a kerfuffle
September 13th 2017 @ 2:12pm
BennO said | September 13th 2017 @ 2:12pm | ! Report
I dig, but the tribal support in WA isn’t the issue I’m referring to, it’s the other teams. I can’t see the WA fans getting as excited about a game against Galle or Seoul as they would against a QLD or NSW team. And I can’t see the people of Galle or Seoul caring too deeply about this competition for a long time.
I see now that it’s more comparable to the NRC anyway, but if there’s still a Perth based team in that competition, I still can’t see the point of this one, except to thumb the nose at the ARU. The NRC provides a pathway for the WA clubs, via Perth Spirit, no?
September 13th 2017 @ 2:01pm
CS Knott said | September 13th 2017 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
From what I understand (and the concept is still pretty vague mind you), it seems that the intention is Super Rugby players could be contracted for a few months to play the IPRC. So conceivably, I suppose, a current Force player could sign with one of the remaining Super franchises, and then return to the Force to play in the IPRC later in the year – players still get top tier rugby, Force still gets to continue as part of some sort of pathway.
September 13th 2017 @ 2:09pm
Ex force fan said | September 13th 2017 @ 2:09pm | ! Report
BennO, what is the alternative for WA?
The ARU alternative is to let the Spirit will fall over, as without the Force playing Superugby all the better WA players will have to move interstate to get noticed. There will be no parthway in WA. What this competition can do is to stem the flow for a couple of years until the Rebels or Superugby fall over.
It may attract enough interest to get players like Dan Carter, Matt Giteau to play in the competition at the end of their careers and become marquee players for teams in this region (e.g. like the IPL) but I agree that the competition will need about a decade and a lot of investment before it will become as is competitive as superugby. Hopefulle the IRR and ARU will get behind this and give it financial support as this will be good for World rugby.
September 13th 2017 @ 1:51pm
hog said | September 13th 2017 @ 1:51pm | ! Report
I think an interesting sideline to this is the role that the Wallabies will play in the future, they may fund the game here, but we’ve seen at what cost.
What they have effectively done is taken Wallaby gold and turned it into a six pack and Pizza. Playing up to 16 tests a year has placed a negative strain on the supporter level, put simply playing the All Blacks three times a year does not benefit Australian rugby in the long run, regardless of results.
It is pure speculation but when you look at Super rugby, the NRC and now this new competition, is there not the possibility of it all linking up somewhere to create a more balanced income strain.
If this enables the Wallabies to go back to a more manageable say 11/12 teats a year would that not be a good thing.
September 13th 2017 @ 2:00pm
Ex force fan said | September 13th 2017 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
“The proposal also appears to satisfy the frustrations of rugby fans in Western Australia who believe they haven’t got a fair go from the ARU. There will no doubt be plenty of support for the IPRC out west”
The ARU went out of their way to destroy professional rugby in WA and offered no plan B, first by cutting the funding to develop of young talent in WA, then by signing a agreement that were suppose to support rugby in WA but then use the agreement to cut the Force – and let us know so by the way that the Spirit will also be going soon. They did this all using a farce culling process – so your “feeling that we haven’t got a fair deal” is a “minor” understatement Spiros. There is still no understanding nor comprehension of the impact of cutting the Force on rugby in WA!
The competition does not satisfy the frustration of rugby fans in WA as we still do not have a clear pathway for our children to have a professional career in rugby union without having to move thousand km from home. With the ridiculous low pay junior players are getting it means that parents have to fork out thousands of dollars to maintain their children in another city so that they can pursue a rugby career – provided they even get noticed.
The IndoPacific competition provides significant benefits to Australia rugby and our neighbours, it provides an alternative for when the SANZAAR deal comes to an end, it improves the negotiation position of the ARU within SANZAAR, it helps to maintain and grow rugby union in WA (the state with the third most registered players in Australia that the ARU alienated). The ARU should have begged Twiggy to get involved, however Twiggy now has to ask the ARU to do what they should have done anyway – develop a Plan B for the Force just as SARU did for the the Kings and Cheetah. The ARU should not only get behind Twiggy they should help fund this competition and kiss Twiggy’s shoes that he came to the rescue!
However based on the ARU short sightedness, their inability to let the sun shine anywhere else that the Eastern Seaboard I still expect Clyne, Pulver and Eales to get this wrong again and try to divert funding away from this competition to NSW, QLD, VIC and ACT. We need real leaders like Forrest in the ARU, not this incompetent lot.