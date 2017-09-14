“Where do I actually sit?” Douglas unsure of Wallabies future.

Dumped Wallabies lock Kane Douglas admits he has absolutely no idea where he sits in coach Michael Cheika’s seemingly ever-changing mix of second-rowers.

Left out of Australia’s training contingent for of Saturday’s Test against Argentina, Douglas has been sent back to get some much-needed minutes under his belt in the National Rugby Championship.

Meanwhile, Cheika has picked Rob Simmons and Adam Coleman in the second row at Canberra’s GIO Stadium, with Izack Rodda on the bench and Rory Arnold surprisingly not selected.

It is the fourth different starting lock combination Cheika has used this year, and the eighth since the 2015 World Cup, as he continues to rifle through his options, trying to establish as much depth as possible in Australia’s ranks.

Douglas started in the World Cup final and played under Cheika as the NSW Waratahs won the Super Rugby title the year prior but now finds himself at a career crossroads.

The 28-year-old lost his spot in the Queensland Reds team this year, starting just seven times in Super Rugby as he was overtaken by young guns Rodda and Lukhan Tui — both of whom are now in the Wallabies mix.

“I had a good chat (to Cheika) before I left,” Douglas told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday.

“He just said it would be good for me to play some footy, which I haven’t been doing.

“I probably haven’t asked that question, where do I actually sit?

“They’ve all been playing pretty well so it’s sort of hard for me to put my hand up when you’re not getting too many minutes.

“I don’t know if they’re quicker than me and all the rest, but I’ve just got to play my game, be physical. That’s all I can do.”

Douglas said he had enjoyed watching Rodda and Tui emerge but conceded it did his own Test hopes no good.

“I’ve got a task ahead of myself to try and get a spot back next year or to get back in the Wallabies fold,” he said.

“I’m 28 now — there’s a heap of young guys coming through so you start feeling pretty old.

“I’m hoping I’ve still got some good footy ahead of me.”