Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers: NRL Finals live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers meet in a clash where a preliminary final against the Melbourne Storm looms for the victor. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:55pm (AEST).
And then there were six. The Broncos and Panthers come off close encounters last weekend where they experienced different ends of the spectrum in terms of taking chances in semi-final football.
The Roosters found a way to snuff out the surging Broncos late in the game, while the Panthers rode on the back of some fortune and skill to upset Manly.
The return of Darius Boyd appeared a huge inclusion for the Queenslanders until he pulled the pin on his comeback late Thursday afternoon. Matt Moylan has not been named for Penrith.
Anthony Griffin returns to his previous place of employment to face the man against whom his coaching record is appalling.
Averaging less than one win from every five games against Wayne Bennett coached teams will cause Griffin sleepless nights in the lead-up to the clash and the Panthers will have to truly believe that they are capable of causing an upset.
The attacking combinations of the Broncos haven’t clicked lately and the match takes on a sense of mystery, considering the Panthers have ground out recent victories despite not playing polished football.
The home ground advantage is enormous for the Broncos and with good weather, should play into their hands.
The stage is set for the young guns of Penrith to announce themselves to the world. For a Penrith victory, Nathan Cleary and Bryce Cartwright will need to produce huge performances.
Prediction
In a match that will be closer than the betting suggests, the Broncos will have just enough points in them and will find a way past a late charging Panthers outfit who will do themselves proud.
Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 7:55pm (AEST).
8:50pm
Jarryd said | 8:50pm | ! Report
Milford really needs a dominate half to run things for him. Watching him and benji is madness then add a fill in dummy half and it explains all their dropped ball.
Should ask cronks missus if she likes Brisbane.
8:50pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:50pm | ! Report
Penrith knock back the shot for goal and knock the ball on before they even get a chance on the last play of the half. Horrible end to a competitive game. The game is in the balance.
I am off to the fridge to get myself a ginger beer and take a deep breathe. The Panthers look like they might just be able to pull this one out if they can settle a little in attack.
Half Time Brisbane 6 Penrith 0
8:48pm
eagleJack said | 8:48pm | ! Report
Good half. Broncos held up well defensively. And they look better in attack too.
Panthers, as usual, struggle once they get into the attacking red zone.
8:47pm
Emcie said | 8:47pm | ! Report
Wallace looks like an extra from the walking dead
8:49pm
Matthew Pearce said | 8:49pm | ! Report
Yep. How’s he staying on the field? Taken an entire team’s worth of knocks.
8:46pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:46pm | ! Report
Campbell-Gillard launches at the line….no try……Penalty Penrith.
8:46pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:46pm | ! Report
This has been a gripping half of football. Some errors but generally good football.
8:45pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:45pm | ! Report
80 seconds remain and the Panthers have the feed…….May leaves the field.
8:44pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:44pm | ! Report
May wants to stay on but he looks gone.
8:44pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:44pm | ! Report
May looks in real trouble. Both teams could be one down.