Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers: NRL Finals live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers meet in a clash where a preliminary final against the Melbourne Storm looms for the victor. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:55pm (AEST).

And then there were six. The Broncos and Panthers come off close encounters last weekend where they experienced different ends of the spectrum in terms of taking chances in semi-final football.

The Roosters found a way to snuff out the surging Broncos late in the game, while the Panthers rode on the back of some fortune and skill to upset Manly.

The return of Darius Boyd appeared a huge inclusion for the Queenslanders until he pulled the pin on his comeback late Thursday afternoon. Matt Moylan has not been named for Penrith.

Anthony Griffin returns to his previous place of employment to face the man against whom his coaching record is appalling.

Averaging less than one win from every five games against Wayne Bennett coached teams will cause Griffin sleepless nights in the lead-up to the clash and the Panthers will have to truly believe that they are capable of causing an upset.

The attacking combinations of the Broncos haven’t clicked lately and the match takes on a sense of mystery, considering the Panthers have ground out recent victories despite not playing polished football.

The home ground advantage is enormous for the Broncos and with good weather, should play into their hands.

The stage is set for the young guns of Penrith to announce themselves to the world. For a Penrith victory, Nathan Cleary and Bryce Cartwright will need to produce huge performances.

Prediction

In a match that will be closer than the betting suggests, the Broncos will have just enough points in them and will find a way past a late charging Panthers outfit who will do themselves proud.

Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 7:55pm (AEST).