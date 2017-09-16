All Blacks much better than Boks, not that you didn’t already know

The All Blacks have taught the Springboks a new lesson in pain, smashing the South Africans 50-nil at QBE Stadium in Auckland.
More to come.
By The Roar, 16 Sep 2017
The All Blacks have taught the Springboks a new lesson in pain, smashing the South Africans 50-nil at QBE Stadium in Auckland.
More to come.
Submissions close on WEDNESDAY for the second Club Roar Awards! Olympic Gold Medalist and all-round legend Steven Bradbury is our guest judge. We'll be giving away $10,000 to the winners, so get uploading those grassroots videos for your chance to win! To find out more check out Club Roar.
Oldest | Newest | Most Recent
September 16th 2017 @ 7:26pm
Jeffrey said | September 16th 2017 @ 7:26pm | ! Report
Jumped the gun there. 57-0.
September 16th 2017 @ 7:31pm
adastra32 said | September 16th 2017 @ 7:31pm | ! Report
Jeez. Imagine most SA fans were hoping that a hole would open up in the pitch for Jantjes to fall down before he got subbed..