 

Brisbane City vs Canberra Vikings: NRC live scores

Simon Douch Roar Pro

By , Simon Douch is a Roar Pro

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Brisbane City vs Canberra Vikings

    National Rugby Championship, 17 September, 2017
    St Lucia
    34:00 - Brisbane City 21, Canberra Vikings 21
    Brisbane City   Canberra Vikings
    21 LIVE SCORE 21
    3 TRIES 3
    3 CONVERSION KICKS 3
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Nic Berry
    Touch judges: &
    TMO:

    Join The Roar for a match preview and live scores as Brisbane City play Canberra Vikings in Round 3 of the NRC, with kickoff at 1pm (AEST).

    Brisbane were convincingly beaten in their grudge match against Queensland Country. City had moments of brilliance, however they failed to capitalise on their opportunities and have now won one from two games.

    The Vikings will be riding high after an exciting match, in which they beat the defending premiers, the Perth Spirit, with a try in the final minutes to Andrew Robinson. This leaves Canberra undefeated, and if they win this game, they will cement their status as the team to beat in this year’s competition.

    Brisbane City’s young halfback, Moses Sorovi, looked dangerous throughout last week’s game. Providing good delivery to his runners, Sorovi also displayed his own excellent running game, creating plenty of opportunities in attack. Sorovi made his Super Rugby debut this year and continues to rise through the ranks of Queensland rugby.

    For the Vikings, Sam Carter was arguably robbed of a Wallabies jersey and is the foundation of a strong and experienced forward pack. With plenty of international and Super Rugby experience, look for Carter to step up his involvement and impact when the game is in the balance.

    Prediction
    It’s hard not to pick the Vikings to win this match, despite playing away from home. Brisbane City has shown some very promising signs early on, however they continue to make rushed decisions and butcher scoring opportunities.

    Canberra meanwhile have had a very strong opening to the competition and should make it three wins in a row.

    Vikings 29-19 Brisbane City

    Submissions close on WEDNESDAY for the second Club Roar Awards! Olympic Gold Medalist and all-round legend Steven Bradbury is our guest judge. We'll be giving away $10,000 to the winners, so get uploading those grassroots videos for your chance to win! To find out more check out Club Roar.