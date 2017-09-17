Brisbane City vs Canberra Vikings: NRC live scores

Join The Roar for a match preview and live scores as Brisbane City play Canberra Vikings in Round 3 of the NRC, with kickoff at 1pm (AEST).

Brisbane were convincingly beaten in their grudge match against Queensland Country. City had moments of brilliance, however they failed to capitalise on their opportunities and have now won one from two games.

The Vikings will be riding high after an exciting match, in which they beat the defending premiers, the Perth Spirit, with a try in the final minutes to Andrew Robinson. This leaves Canberra undefeated, and if they win this game, they will cement their status as the team to beat in this year’s competition.

Brisbane City’s young halfback, Moses Sorovi, looked dangerous throughout last week’s game. Providing good delivery to his runners, Sorovi also displayed his own excellent running game, creating plenty of opportunities in attack. Sorovi made his Super Rugby debut this year and continues to rise through the ranks of Queensland rugby.

For the Vikings, Sam Carter was arguably robbed of a Wallabies jersey and is the foundation of a strong and experienced forward pack. With plenty of international and Super Rugby experience, look for Carter to step up his involvement and impact when the game is in the balance.

Prediction

It’s hard not to pick the Vikings to win this match, despite playing away from home. Brisbane City has shown some very promising signs early on, however they continue to make rushed decisions and butcher scoring opportunities.

Canberra meanwhile have had a very strong opening to the competition and should make it three wins in a row.

Vikings 29-19 Brisbane City