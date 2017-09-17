Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin: Boxing live blog, round-by-round updates

Today is the day. If you like boxing you will be watching. Canelo vs GGG kicks off at 10am AEST. Join me and The Roar live from ringside at the T-Mobile arena, Las Vegas.

The middleweight division has historically been the most interesting and talent-filled division within boxing.

If GGG wins, he cements his legacy and can retire knowing he fought and beat the best. If Canelo wins, it’s a different story – he needs to win decisively to get rid of the GGG cloud that hovers over his reputation.

How will it play out? I don’t think anyone knows. What we do know is that both fighters plant their feet, GGG can cut the ring off but Canelo can slip better than almost anyone.

What we need to question is:

Can Canelo take GGG’s power and relentless body work?

Can GGG use head movement and avoid Canelo picking him off all night?

And does Canelo’s power actually translate to 160?

We know GGG is the bigger man, we know GGG has the better amateur record but we also know that GGG looked to be struggling against Jacobs.

Canelo definitely has talent but has also taken too many easy fights in the last couple of years. Liam Smith and Julio Cesar Chavez junior doesn’t prepare you for a fight with Golovkin.

Looking further, what does this fight mean for both fighters? Charlo is new to middleweight but he is the perfect stylistic matchup to beat GGG.

Canelo has options but being a small man, it might not necessarily be in the 160lb division.

All we can say for sure is that this is a fight that should happen, and we as fans win today either way.

My prediction: Canelo by points.

Join me and The Roar live from ringside at the T-Mobile arena, Las Vegas.