Singapore Grand Prix: Formula One live blog

Formula One packs its bags and is back on the road, heading out to the Far East for the Singapore Grand Prix, as only seven races remain in the 2017 world championship. Join The Roar for a live blog of the race starting from 10pm AEST.
A return to what is described the ‘Monaco of the East’ will see the drivers challenged at the most demanding circuit on the calendar – with the excessive heat turning it into an endurance contest.
At 5km in length and boasting 23 corners, Singapore tends to be only of the only races that regularly ticks over the two-hour mark, with a 100 per cent record of safety car appearances and plenty of carnage.
After losing the lead of the championship for the first time after Monza, Sebastian Vettel comes into this race as the favourite – being the only driver to have won four times around the streets of the Marina Bay.
Ferrari, who are favoured at high-downforce circuits, are certainly in the frame for victory contention, as are Red Bull – while Mercedes AMG brace for struggles.
Despite winning the race in 2016 with Nico Rosberg, the Silver Arrows find themselves in a position similar to 2015, where they could not respond to the speed of the Ferraris and Red Bulls.
With the onus on him to respond, Vettel delivers an emphatic pole position, to out-qualify the two Red Bulls who occupy the top three.
Max Verstappen heads his teammate Daniel Ricciardo in second, after the energy drinks giant being fastest in every practice session until qualifying.
There was clear daylight between Vettel on pole position and where his title rival and championship leader in Lewis Hamilton qualified too, with the Briton only fifth fastest in the Mercedes AMG.
The third row of the grid is locked out by the Silver Arrows, as Valtteri Bottas joins his teammate in sixth.
In what has been a week of headlines for McLaren, both Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne secured top ten berths, with the high-downforce nature of the circuit playing aid to the powerless Honda motor.
Can Red Bull throw a spanner into the works and provide an upset for Ferrari, is the big question. Or can Vettel add a fifth win to his tally in Singapore?
Whatever transpires, surely will make an impact on the championship.
Join us on The Roar for live blog coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix, from 10pm AEST as we see who survives the streets of Singapore.
10:54pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:54pm
Lap 21/61:
HAM RIC BOT SAI HUL PER PAL VAN STR GRO MAG OCO ERI MAS WEH the current order.
Out of the race are: KVY ALO VET VER RÄI.
10:51pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:51pm
Lap 20/61:
Hamilton now states that his tyres are ‘all good.’
10:51pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:51pm
Lap 20/61:
Ricciardo informs his engineer that whilst there are some parts that are drying, there are still plenty of wet areas on the circuit.
10:49pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:49pm
Lap 19/61:
The track appears to be drying very slowly.
Hamilton at the front continues to set fastest laps with a 2:01.352 being his latest.
10:47pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:47pm
Lap 18/61:
Massa forced to pit and get rid of the wet tyres and put on the inters. Williams’ gamble has failed to pay off.
10:46pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:46pm
Lap 17/61:
Magnussen blasts past Massa down the straight and they did touch, but it is a miracle that there was no carnage!
Massa then takes back the place from the Dane, but ultimately loses out to Ocon.
The Haas leads Ocon and Massa in P11.
10:44pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:44pm
Lap 16/61:
Hamilton still annoyed about not getting those fresh tyres, though it is the track position which he holds is the critical aspect here.
Massa on his old wet tyres, has Ocon and Magnussen for company in P11.
Magnussen makes his way past Ocon for P12.
10:41pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:41pm
Lap 15/61:
Hamilton gets a clean getaway at the restart and has a 1.7 second lead over Ricciardo.