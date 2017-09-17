Singapore Grand Prix: Formula One live blog

Formula One packs its bags and is back on the road, heading out to the Far East for the Singapore Grand Prix, as only seven races remain in the 2017 world championship. Join The Roar for a live blog of the race starting from 10pm AEST.

A return to what is described the ‘Monaco of the East’ will see the drivers challenged at the most demanding circuit on the calendar – with the excessive heat turning it into an endurance contest.

At 5km in length and boasting 23 corners, Singapore tends to be only of the only races that regularly ticks over the two-hour mark, with a 100 per cent record of safety car appearances and plenty of carnage.

After losing the lead of the championship for the first time after Monza, Sebastian Vettel comes into this race as the favourite – being the only driver to have won four times around the streets of the Marina Bay.

Ferrari, who are favoured at high-downforce circuits, are certainly in the frame for victory contention, as are Red Bull – while Mercedes AMG brace for struggles.

Despite winning the race in 2016 with Nico Rosberg, the Silver Arrows find themselves in a position similar to 2015, where they could not respond to the speed of the Ferraris and Red Bulls.

With the onus on him to respond, Vettel delivers an emphatic pole position, to out-qualify the two Red Bulls who occupy the top three.

Max Verstappen heads his teammate Daniel Ricciardo in second, after the energy drinks giant being fastest in every practice session until qualifying.

There was clear daylight between Vettel on pole position and where his title rival and championship leader in Lewis Hamilton qualified too, with the Briton only fifth fastest in the Mercedes AMG.

The third row of the grid is locked out by the Silver Arrows, as Valtteri Bottas joins his teammate in sixth.

In what has been a week of headlines for McLaren, both Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne secured top ten berths, with the high-downforce nature of the circuit playing aid to the powerless Honda motor.

Can Red Bull throw a spanner into the works and provide an upset for Ferrari, is the big question. Or can Vettel add a fifth win to his tally in Singapore?

Whatever transpires, surely will make an impact on the championship.

Join us on The Roar for live blog coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix, from 10pm AEST as we see who survives the streets of Singapore.