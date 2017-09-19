Des out! Hasler gets the chop as Dogs coach

Des Hasler has been sacked as the coach of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs after six years in charge of the club.

Hasler had agreed to an extension with the Bulldogs earlier in 2017, but, in a statement released this afternoon, the club said the agreement reached with Hasler was non-binding, and that the experienced coach has not had his contract renewed for 2018.

“Today, I informed Des Hasler and his management of our decision to pursue a new Head Coach for our Club, effective immediately,” Bulldogs chairman Ray Dib said in the statement.

“These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect personally and professionally, however, the club believes the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary.

“The club will now begin its search for a new head coach and will provide further information once that process has been completed.”

Hasler has been under intense scrutiny for almost all of 2017. While the Bulldogs did finish the year in 11th place, just three wins shy of the finals, that position was somewhat inflated by a successful end to the season which saw them rack up three victories in as many weeks.

Hasler has had a long stint at Belmore, joining the club in 2012 and immediately having success, leading the side to the minor premiership and grand final, which they lost 14-4.

2017 was the first year the Bulldogs missed the finals under Hasler’s tutelage, a season which saw the Canterbury club consistently struggle to score enough points.

While it’s not yet certain who will fill Hasler’s position, the new coach will be under pressure from the get-go with big-money signings Aaron Woods and Kieran Foran heading to Belmore for the 2018 season.

Hasler’s immediate future is unclear, although there would be little surprise should he be linked to the current vacancy at the Gold Coast Titans, and he may well be mentioned as a possible successor to Laurie Daley as the NSW State of Origin coach.