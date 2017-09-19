Des out! Hasler gets the chop as Dogs coach

Des Hasler has been sacked as the coach of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs after six years in charge of the club.
Hasler had agreed to an extension with the Bulldogs earlier in 2017, but, in a statement released this afternoon, the club said the agreement reached with Hasler was non-binding, and that the experienced coach has not had his contract renewed for 2018.
“Today, I informed Des Hasler and his management of our decision to pursue a new Head Coach for our Club, effective immediately,” Bulldogs chairman Ray Dib said in the statement.
“These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect personally and professionally, however, the club believes the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary.
“The club will now begin its search for a new head coach and will provide further information once that process has been completed.”
Hasler has been under intense scrutiny for almost all of 2017. While the Bulldogs did finish the year in 11th place, just three wins shy of the finals, that position was somewhat inflated by a successful end to the season which saw them rack up three victories in as many weeks.
Hasler has had a long stint at Belmore, joining the club in 2012 and immediately having success, leading the side to the minor premiership and grand final, which they lost 14-4.
2017 was the first year the Bulldogs missed the finals under Hasler’s tutelage, a season which saw the Canterbury club consistently struggle to score enough points.
While it’s not yet certain who will fill Hasler’s position, the new coach will be under pressure from the get-go with big-money signings Aaron Woods and Kieran Foran heading to Belmore for the 2018 season.
Hasler’s immediate future is unclear, although there would be little surprise should he be linked to the current vacancy at the Gold Coast Titans, and he may well be mentioned as a possible successor to Laurie Daley as the NSW State of Origin coach.
September 19th 2017 @ 5:50pm
The Barry said | September 19th 2017 @ 5:50pm
Please not Michael Maguire!
September 19th 2017 @ 5:55pm
Riley Pettigrew said | September 19th 2017 @ 5:55pm
Agreed, Dean Pay or Jim Dymock have to be in charge. If not then Steve Georgallis. Although funnily enough Michael Maguire was a Bulldogs fan growing up.
September 19th 2017 @ 5:56pm
The Barry said | September 19th 2017 @ 5:56pm
Thanks for your tenure Des.
It was great to get back into regular semi final footy.
Six years, semis five times, two GFs. Unfortunately no premierships. It’s a shame we ran into two super motivated teams.
The teams style in 2012 was revolutionary and exhilarating to watch.
Unfortunately since then there’s been some questionable (to say the least) recruitment and retention decisions and the playing style has grown stale and predictable.
Overall it was a successful tenure but I think it was time. The way the team played in the last three rounds was almost the nail in the coffin despite the three wins. Why didn’t it happen in round 10 (or two years ago)?
September 19th 2017 @ 6:08pm
Joe said | September 19th 2017 @ 6:08pm
Totally agree TB. I said at the beginning of the year that based on his record of getting the teams to the finals he deserved another year to turn thing around. Unfortunately it just seemed more of the same apart from the last three weeks when it counted for nought. I think they made the right decision to part ways.
September 19th 2017 @ 6:31pm
Chris.P.Bacon said | September 19th 2017 @ 6:31pm
Yep..
2016 and 2017 were horrible to endure. No imagination at all. Hasler did some fine things for sure but now it’s certainly time to appoint someone with a vision for all grades of Dog league.
September 19th 2017 @ 5:56pm
BigJ said | September 19th 2017 @ 5:56pm
Bout bloody time hopefully he never be heard from again
September 19th 2017 @ 6:02pm
The Barry said | September 19th 2017 @ 6:02pm
Irony
September 19th 2017 @ 6:27pm
kingcowboy said | September 19th 2017 @ 6:27pm
Show some respect mate. I think he has a great record. If I was Gold Coast, he would be the guy I chase!
September 19th 2017 @ 6:35pm
Riley Pettigrew said | September 19th 2017 @ 6:35pm
I still think the Walker brothers are the Titans’ best option. Big risk, even bigger reward. They will transform the way the NRL is played with a new brand of football, Hasler can’t bring that.
September 19th 2017 @ 6:23pm
Kurt S said | September 19th 2017 @ 6:23pm
Des Hasler must be laughing till he wets his pants. A few months ago someone puts a contract in front of him to extend his tenure. Now they are saying, “Here, Des. Have a few buckets of money and all the best.”
Sure, Des must be disappointed about losing the role, but money helps overcome most issues.
Now, will the attention turn to the official who arranged Des Hasler’s contract extension and will that person or persons be relieved of their role for extremely poor work performance and judgement, too?
September 19th 2017 @ 6:26pm
Greg Ambrose said | September 19th 2017 @ 6:26pm
No, because apparently the contract included a top 8 clause.
September 19th 2017 @ 6:32pm
Kurt S said | September 19th 2017 @ 6:32pm
First I heard of that. In that case, disregard my post.
September 19th 2017 @ 6:23pm
steveng said | September 19th 2017 @ 6:23pm
Great man and a great coach but, as was Madge, use by date had expired. The NRL will be poorer from his humour, wit and absence. Good luck Des and you never know there is some murmur that he might coach the Blues?
September 19th 2017 @ 6:25pm
kingcowboy said | September 19th 2017 @ 6:25pm
This might be totally left field but what about Mick Ennis?
September 19th 2017 @ 6:36pm
Riley Pettigrew said | September 19th 2017 @ 6:36pm
Left-field for sure, does he have the coaching experience though? It would be a massive leap of faith for the ‘Dogs to take, maybe throw him a bone as NSW Cup coach and see how he goes.