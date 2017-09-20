Matildas set to host China in November friendlies

Fresh from their whitewash of heavyweights Brazil, the Matildas have lined up another two-game series on home soil against China.

Alen Stajcic’s side will take on the world’s 13th best nation in November.

Melbourne’s AAMI Park will host the first match on the Wednesday November 22, with Geelong’s Simonds Stadium rounding out the tour on Sunday November 26.

After bumper crowds in both wins over Brazil – in Penrith and Newcastle -this week, hopes are high for a new benchmark at the Victorian matches.

FFA chief executive David Gallop said the Matildas had “captured the hearts and minds” of Australians.

The Matildas last played China in qualifiers for the Rio Olympic Games, drawing 1-1 on Japanese soil last March.

“China is a quality opposition and we have a long history of tough matches against them,” Stajcic said.

“I’m sure the players are once again looking forward to running out in front of large and vocal home crowd.”