Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL Finals live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters might be favourites to advance to the grand final, but the North Queensland Cowboys have already forced two September upsets. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEST).
Supposed to be making up the numbers, the Cowboys have been the story of the NRL finals.
The Townsville-based club first went past the Cronulla Sharks in an extra-time thriller, defending their heart out for 90 mintues to make the reigning premiers eat the dust, before they ran away from the Parramatta Eels with a genuinely brilliant second-half performance in last week’s semi-final.
Bolstering North Queensland spirits, co-captain and representative prop Matt Scott has been named on the reserves and is an outside chance to make his return. It would be a huge boost to have a big-game player of Scott’s calibre back on the park.
Michael Morgan and Jason Taumalolo have led the charge though. Morgan’s options, vision and short-range kicking game have been phenomenal. Taumalolo meanwhile, is doing his usual metre-eating, running for 250 in both matches.
If the Roosters are going to live up to their favouritism and get through to the big dance, they need to stop Taumalolo. He averaged over 200 metres during the regular season though, and for most clubs, it’s proven nearly impossible.
They will have had a week to think about it. Trent Robinson’s men put on an uninspiring performance in the first week to go past the Brisbane Broncos in a qualifying final.
While the Roosters dropped a lot of ball, made bad defensive reads and poor decisions in attack, they did just enough to scrape over the line and avoid having to play last week or a trip to Melbourne this week.
Instead, they get home-ground advantage and a huge opportunity against a club who have been battling.
While the Roosters’ forwards must stop Taumalolo, the whole side must play 80 minutes. They have drifted in and out of games like a yo-yo at times in the last two months, and the Cowboys at this time of the year will make the tri-colours pay dearly if they were to drop off.
Prediction
I wrote off the Cowboys against the Sharks, got on the bandwagon last week and won’t be dropping off now. There’s just too much doubt in what the Roosters are going to serve up. You know exactly what to expect from the Cowboys, and in this case, it should be enough.
Cowboys by 2.
7:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:51pm | ! Report
7′ – The Cowboys with a huge chance to attack then. It’s Fensom with the first, before Taumalolo is taken to ground on the right in a three-man tackle. Bolton back through the middle to Morgan, before Martin pulls up at the line but can’t straighten through it. Morgan sends Bolton up the middle for a carry, and now it’s Granville to Martin and a flat ball to O’Neill who is tackled well. Last now and Granville grubbers through, but Te Maire Martin has knocked on with a deflection.
Roosters 0
Cowboys 0
7:50pm
Zedman said | 7:50pm | ! Report
The Cows play good footy.
7:50pm
Rob said | 7:50pm | ! Report
JT can’t do that.
7:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:50pm | ! Report
6′ – This is great defence from the Roosters as they lock the Cowboys down in the corner. Linnett and Lowe with runs, then it’s Taumalolo into the middle to get the Cowboys out of their red-zone. Bolton the next, before Morgan has to kick from inside his own 40, and he has got a 40/20! That came from nowhere! What a kick.
Roosters 0
Cowboys 0
7:50pm
Bill said | 7:50pm | ! Report
That crowd is an absolute disgrace.
7:49pm
Renegade said | 7:49pm | ! Report
Roosters would have got a bigger crowd in Adelaide…. anyways, get on the cowboys!
7:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:49pm | ! Report
5′ – The Roosters are back over halfway in a couple before Gordon takes it right. Pearce now bombs for the corner and it’s Feldt to take it under a little bit of pressure.
Roosters 0
Cowboys 0
7:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:48pm | ! Report
3′ – The Cowboys with a solid enough set working it out of trouble, but the Roosters defend well here before charging down a kick. Morgan recovers and goes long, but it’s Gordon to bring it back to within ten of halfway.
Roosters 0
Cowboys 0
7:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:47pm | ! Report
3′ – The Roosters going nowhere fast here. Mitchell and Ferguson bring them away from the sideline, before Aubusson takes a charge and gets them out of the red zone. Half a shift to Waerea-Hargreaves who is brought to ground before Pearce kicks long. Feldt wanted a seven-tackle set, but the referees have ruled his foot wasn’t down.
Roosters 0
Cowboys 0
7:46pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:46pm | ! Report
2′ – The Cowboys working it over halfway in a couple here, good metres through the backs. Lowe then with a run down the right-hand edge with Morgan kicking from the short side on the last side. Little bit of pressure on Gordon, but he goes a good job.
Roosters 0
Cowboys 0