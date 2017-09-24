TAC Cup Grand Final: Geelong Falcons vs Sandringham Dragons live scores, blog

The Sandringham Dragons will look to win back-to-back TAC Cups this Sunday at Etihad Stadium, as they take on the Geelong Falcons, who are after their first since 2000. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:35pm (AEST).
The Falcons are looking for their first TAC Cup in 17 years, and have been on an eight-match winning streak, their last loss coming all the way back in Round 12.
Now, after beating the Dandenong Stingrays to the tune of 39 points, they are through to the big dance.
It wasn’t the easiest of wins for Geelong though, with the tightly fought contest going down until the Falcons finally managed the kick away late in the game.
Meeting them at Etihad Stadium will be the reigning premiers, the Sandringham Dragons. The journey hasn’t been as easy for Sandringham, who got up by only 10 points in a thriller against the Oakleigh Chargers last week to make it.
The Dragons seemed to have the number of the Chargers, opening up the third term with a 26-point lead, but a late fight back from Oakleigh put the contest down the wire, before the Dragons eventually ran away 10 point victors to book themselves a place in the final.
Players to Watch:
Geelong – James Worpel
The captain of the TAC Cup team of the year, Worpel is a star in the making. He can crash packs, and is extremely dangerous in the stoppages. He is a relentless tackler, so expect him to bring absolutely everything this Sunday.
Sandringham – Andrew Brayshaw
Young brother of Melbourne’s Angus, Andrew Brayshaw has every bit of heart and grit that his older brother does. He has great running capacity, and football smarts to boot. The winner of the battle between Brayshaw and Worpel will go a long way in deciding who hoists the cup.
Prediction
While the Dragons are the reigning premiers, it will be hard to go against the Falcons. They are on an incredible winning streak, and with their drought going back almost two decades, expect the hunger for another TAC Cup to be enough to get them over the line.
Geelong by 10 points
Can the Falcons break their TAC Cup drought? Or will Sandringham go back-to-back? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:35pm (AEST).
8:03pm
Hanley with a good mark, and time expires in the 1st. He will go back and kick from on the 50. It’s a horrible kick though, and out on the full.
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER
Sandringham 3.1.19 trail Geelong 3.4.22 by three points.
Great first quarter. These boys are primed for AFL footy. Geelong burst out of the gate courtesy of two Grian Miers goals, before Sandy hit right back. Its a tough, hard first quarter, and both sides laying it all out there.
7:58pm
BEHIND FALCONS
Rushed shot for Geelong, its out for a behind.
Sandringham 3.1.19
Geelong 3.4.22
Q1 02.52
7:54pm
GOAL DRAGONS
Hamish Brayshaw, younger brother of Angus also, has the set shot from 45 out, slight angle. No mistake whatsoever, a gorgeous kick and a gorgeous goal, Sandy right back in this one!
Sandringham 3.1.19
Geelong 3.3.21
Q1 06.30
7:53pm
GOAL DRAGONS
What a mark from Max King!! One handed intercept in the forward line, and he goes back and slots this from 40! Great response, brilliant from the Dragons!
Sandringham 2.1.14
Geelong 3.3.21
Q1 08.18
7:49pm
Set shot for Sandy is way off, but big Max King amazingly manages to keep this in, and it dribbles out for a throw.
7:49pm
BEHIND FALCONS
Guess who? Miers again, but his set shot is way off, to the right.
Sandringham 1.1.7
Geelong 3.3.20
Q1 12.25
7:48pm
GOAL DRAGONS
What a response from Trusler! In the tackle, he manages to get a dribble kick away, and it continues to dribble and dribble and dribble for a goal!!
Badly needed for the Dragons!
Sandringham 1.1.7
Geelong 3.2.20
Q1 13.36
7:46pm
BEHIND FALCONS
Falcons are all over Sandy. Their tackling pressure is immense, and the umpire has found a free kick inside Geelong’s 50.
Harry Benson to take the set shot. 40 odd out, but unlucky as he slams this into the post.
Sandringham 0.1.1
Geelong 3.2.20
Q1 15.00
7:44pm
BEHIND FALCONS
Miers going for number 4, but this one is way offline.
Sandringham 0.1.1
Geelong 3.1.19
Q1 16.38
7:43pm
GOAL FALCONS
Geelong go inside once more, they’re all over them! Hanley finds Worpel, and the Geelong co-captain slots the Falcon’s third from 20 out, slight angle!!
Sandringham 0.1.1
Geelong 3.0.18
Q1 17.36
7:42pm
GOAL FALCONS
What a start from Miers!!! Kicks this from 45, but this one is a drop punt! Great start for the Falcons, worrying signs for the Dragons!
Sandringham 0.1.1
Geelong 2.0.12
Q1 19.09