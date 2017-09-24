TAC Cup Grand Final: Geelong Falcons vs Sandringham Dragons live scores, blog

The Sandringham Dragons will look to win back-to-back TAC Cups this Sunday at Etihad Stadium, as they take on the Geelong Falcons, who are after their first since 2000. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:35pm (AEST).

The Falcons are looking for their first TAC Cup in 17 years, and have been on an eight-match winning streak, their last loss coming all the way back in Round 12.

Now, after beating the Dandenong Stingrays to the tune of 39 points, they are through to the big dance.

It wasn’t the easiest of wins for Geelong though, with the tightly fought contest going down until the Falcons finally managed the kick away late in the game.

Meeting them at Etihad Stadium will be the reigning premiers, the Sandringham Dragons. The journey hasn’t been as easy for Sandringham, who got up by only 10 points in a thriller against the Oakleigh Chargers last week to make it.

The Dragons seemed to have the number of the Chargers, opening up the third term with a 26-point lead, but a late fight back from Oakleigh put the contest down the wire, before the Dragons eventually ran away 10 point victors to book themselves a place in the final.

Players to Watch:

Geelong – James Worpel

The captain of the TAC Cup team of the year, Worpel is a star in the making. He can crash packs, and is extremely dangerous in the stoppages. He is a relentless tackler, so expect him to bring absolutely everything this Sunday.

Sandringham – Andrew Brayshaw

Young brother of Melbourne’s Angus, Andrew Brayshaw has every bit of heart and grit that his older brother does. He has great running capacity, and football smarts to boot. The winner of the battle between Brayshaw and Worpel will go a long way in deciding who hoists the cup.

Prediction

While the Dragons are the reigning premiers, it will be hard to go against the Falcons. They are on an incredible winning streak, and with their drought going back almost two decades, expect the hunger for another TAC Cup to be enough to get them over the line.

Geelong by 10 points

Can the Falcons break their TAC Cup drought? Or will Sandringham go back-to-back? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:35pm (AEST).