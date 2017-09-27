2017 NRL Dally M Medal red carpet fashion ratings

It’s everybody’s favourite article of the year – the NRL version. I have no idea how to rate fashion, but I’ve never let that stop me before.
First, a PSA – I really, really, really, really know nothing about fashion. My Brownlow red carpet fashion ratings were written in tracksuit pants and a comfy shirt, this one in my crocodile pyjamas that have several holes my guinea in them. Yes, my standards are high.
I’m gonna make a few good-natured jokes, but the truth is, people, you’re all beautiful. Alright, disclaimer out of the way, so let’s jump in.
I’m always a fan of things that can be used for two different purposes, so I highly approve of making a dress out your grandmother’s curtains. 7/10.
Is it a dress or a black hole? It seems to be expanding. If it swallows the universe whole we’ll have our answer. 7/10.
I, too, am a fan of the Power Rangers. 8/10.
I was told to rate dresses, but I’m pretty sure this is a snake halfway through shedding its skin. 7/10.
I thought the resolution on this photo was bad, then I remembered that Jason Taumalolo’s head always looks like that. 6/10.
How this gets past Occupational Health and Safety standards I just don’t know. 6/10.
Great dress, but there’s no way those sleeves wouldn’t wind up covered in gravy and/or tomato sauce if I was wearing them. 8/10.
It’s always good to have an outfit that you can later use in your side job as an Elvis impersonator. 6/10.
“I like the lines, but I feel like it’s lacking something.”
“More lines?”
“More lines.” 7/10.
I dunno about the dress, but I’m honestly more curious about why the caddy from Happy Gilmore is here. 6/10.
September 27th 2017 @ 10:13pm
Scott Pryde said | September 27th 2017 @ 10:13pm | ! Report
Brilliant.
September 27th 2017 @ 10:33pm
Riley Pettigrew said | September 27th 2017 @ 10:33pm | ! Report
Cracking article as always Josh. Those sleeves are something else.
Props to Sh-Aaron Woods for opting to go with a suit instead of a dress, suits him.