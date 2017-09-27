2017 NRL Dally M Medal red carpet fashion ratings

It’s everybody’s favourite article of the year – the NRL version. I have no idea how to rate fashion, but I’ve never let that stop me before.

First, a PSA – I really, really, really, really know nothing about fashion. My Brownlow red carpet fashion ratings were written in tracksuit pants and a comfy shirt, this one in my crocodile pyjamas that have several holes my guinea in them. Yes, my standards are high.

I’m gonna make a few good-natured jokes, but the truth is, people, you’re all beautiful. Alright, disclaimer out of the way, so let’s jump in.

I’m always a fan of things that can be used for two different purposes, so I highly approve of making a dress out your grandmother’s curtains. 7/10.

Is it a dress or a black hole? It seems to be expanding. If it swallows the universe whole we’ll have our answer. 7/10.

I, too, am a fan of the Power Rangers. 8/10.

I was told to rate dresses, but I’m pretty sure this is a snake halfway through shedding its skin. 7/10.

I thought the resolution on this photo was bad, then I remembered that Jason Taumalolo’s head always looks like that. 6/10.

How this gets past Occupational Health and Safety standards I just don’t know. 6/10.

Great dress, but there’s no way those sleeves wouldn’t wind up covered in gravy and/or tomato sauce if I was wearing them. 8/10.

It’s always good to have an outfit that you can later use in your side job as an Elvis impersonator. 6/10.

“I like the lines, but I feel like it’s lacking something.”

“More lines?”

“More lines.” 7/10.

I dunno about the dress, but I’m honestly more curious about why the caddy from Happy Gilmore is here. 6/10.