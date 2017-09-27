 

2017 NRL Dally M Medal red carpet fashion ratings

By Josh Elliott

    It’s everybody’s favourite article of the year – the NRL version. I have no idea how to rate fashion, but I’ve never let that stop me before.

    First, a PSA – I really, really, really, really know nothing about fashion. My Brownlow red carpet fashion ratings were written in tracksuit pants and a comfy shirt, this one in my crocodile pyjamas that have several holes my guinea in them. Yes, my standards are high.

    I’m gonna make a few good-natured jokes, but the truth is, people, you’re all beautiful. Alright, disclaimer out of the way, so let’s jump in.

    Tyson Frizell Dally M 2017

    (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

    I’m always a fan of things that can be used for two different purposes, so I highly approve of making a dress out your grandmother’s curtains. 7/10.

    Tariq Sims Dally M 2017

    (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

    Is it a dress or a black hole? It seems to be expanding. If it swallows the universe whole we’ll have our answer. 7/10.

    Paul Green Dally M 2017

    (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

    I, too, am a fan of the Power Rangers. 8/10.

    Ortenzia Borre Dally M 2017

    (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

    I was told to rate dresses, but I’m pretty sure this is a snake halfway through shedding its skin. 7/10.

    Jason Taumalolo Dally M 2017

    (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

    I thought the resolution on this photo was bad, then I remembered that Jason Taumalolo’s head always looks like that. 6/10.

    Gareth Widdop Dally M 2017

    (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

    How this gets past Occupational Health and Safety standards I just don’t know. 6/10.

    Erin Holland Dally M 2017

    (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

    Great dress, but there’s no way those sleeves wouldn’t wind up covered in gravy and/or tomato sauce if I was wearing them. 8/10.

    Dylan Walker Dally M 2017

    (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

    It’s always good to have an outfit that you can later use in your side job as an Elvis impersonator. 6/10.

    Cameron Smith Dally M 2017

    (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

    “I like the lines, but I feel like it’s lacking something.”

    “More lines?”

    “More lines.” 7/10.

    Aaron Woods Dally M 2017

    (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

    I dunno about the dress, but I’m honestly more curious about why the caddy from Happy Gilmore is here. 6/10.

