Cameron Smith’s winning ways to continue tonight

Cameron Smith is all set to win his second Dally M award tonight, at a gala dinner in Sydney.

The Melbourne, Queensland, and Australian captain is always in superb form, but has only won one Dally M, in 2007 – the year the Storm were stripped of the premiership over salary cap rorts.

Smith’s winning ways this season began with leading the Kangaroos to a comfortable 30-12 win over arch-rivals New Zealand in Canberra, scoring five tries to two.

He backed that up with a come-from-behind victory, leading Queensland to yet another Origin success.

Having comprehensively lost Origin 1 at Suncorp 28-4, and behind 16-6 at halftime at ANZ Stadium in Origin 2 with the series all but gone, the resilient and talented Smith led Queensland to an 18-16 win to keep the series alive, before slam-dunking NSW 22-6 in the decider at Suncorp.

Next on the Smith winning ways year was to lead the Storm to the NRL minor premiership, ending the season six points clear of the second-placed Roosters, and scoring the most points (633) with feweset against (336).

Tonight is the Dally M, and when the votes went behind closed doors after Round 14 in June, Smith was on 20, Mitchell Pearce 15, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 15, Paul Gallen 14, Paul Vaughan 14, Gareth Widdop 13, Clinton Gutherson 13, Billy Slater 13, Matt Moylan 13, and Wade Graham 13.

On Sunday, Smith will lead the Storm into the 2017 grand final at ANZ Stadium against the giant-killing Cowboys, with Melbourne white-hot favourites.

Of course, they were also white-hot last year, but were beaten by the Sharks. The skipper won’t let that happen again, with two more fields to conquer.

Starting next month, the Rugby League World Cup will be Smith’s sole target, with the Kangaroos sporting a very strong squad. And he should finish the year with a second Golden Boot, as the world’s best player in 2017.

He also won the coveted award in 2007, so it’s been a long time between drinks, but the perfect way to finish the year, completing the ultimate grand slam of rugby league recognition.