Izack Rodda, Jack Dempsey and Marika Koroibete will all make their run-on debuts for the Wallabies against the Springboks after Michael Cheika revealed his side to play South Africa this weekend.
However, one player who won’t be featuring in the starting line-up is Ned Hanigan, after Cheika decided to move the Waratahs back-rower to an extended bench after seven straight starts in the green and gold.
“Realistically, Ned (Hanigan) should never had to play seven games in a row from his debut when he wasn’t even playing Super Rugby at the start of the year,” Cheika said.
“We could have given him a chance, taken him out, give him another chance and let him build. But he has done so well. It’s a different challenge for him this week.”
Dempsey will come into the starting side for Hanigan, while Queensland Reds lock Izack Rodda will earn his first start for the Wallabies alongside Adam Coleman in the second row.
“Izack (Rodda) is young, he is eager and I want to give them these experiences so they can learn,” Cheika said.
“I don’t think there is any risk there because he has come off the bench and played well in two big games and I can’t see why starting is any different. It’s a step along the way.
“It’s a good opportunity for Jack (Dempsey) too and a good time now. He has had a couple of games off the bench and contributed well. It’s a good chance for him to start. It’ll be a fast track.”
In addition to the first run-on appearances for Dempsey, Rodda and Koroibete, who has come into the starting side for fellow winger Henry Speight, the Test against the Boks could see Lukhan Tui make his debut for the Wallabies.
Tui is one of nine players named on an extended bench, and the 21-year-old will be set for his first Test appearance should survive the cut and remain on the final reserves list.
The match in Bloemfontein, which is scheduled to kick off at 12:30am (AEST) on Sunday morning, will also mark vice-captain Bernard Foley’s 50th appearance for Australia.
Wallabies team to face Springboks
1. Scott Sio (36 Tests)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (75 Tests)
3. Sekope Kepu (84 Tests)
4. Izack Rodda (2 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (15 Tests)
6. Jack Dempsey (3 Tests)
7. Michael Hooper (c) (72 Tests)
8. Sean McMahon (19 Tests)
9. Will Genia (vc) (82 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (vc) (49 Tests)
11. Reece Hodge (17 Tests)
12. Kurtley Beale (64 Tests)
13. Tevita Kuridrani (51 Tests)
14. Marika Koroibete (1 Test)
15. Israel Folau (59 Tests)
Reserves
16. Stephen Moore (122 Tests)
17. Tom Robertson (13 Tests)
18. Allan Alaalatoa (16 Tests)
19. Rob Simmons (75 Tests)
20. Ned Hanigan (7 Tests)
21. Lukhan Tui*
22. Nick Phipps (55 Tests)
23. Samu Kerevi (11 Tests)
24. Henry Speight (16 Tests)
*denotes uncapped
^one to be omitted
September 28th 2017 @ 5:22pm
Cuw said | September 28th 2017 @ 5:22pm | ! Report
so who plays 10 if Foley is injured?
going with what he thinks is combative 2nd rowers , against some of the best in business. interesting 🙂
Auzzy shud have upper hand in the back 3 – as the saffas mostly play touch.
am sure most bets will be on who the coach will drop from the bench – Simmons , Hanigan or Tui. 😛
September 28th 2017 @ 5:29pm
Tony H said | September 28th 2017 @ 5:29pm | ! Report
If Foley’s injured, beale goes to 10, Kerevi into 12.
September 28th 2017 @ 5:34pm
graymatter said | September 28th 2017 @ 5:34pm | ! Report
To most of us its obvious but then this is Cheika – the answer is Hanigan.
The most likely result of course is Tui because that will mean the Warratah quotient is preserved!
The bigger question is. Is Arnold injured. If not WTF!
September 28th 2017 @ 5:31pm
Galatzo said | September 28th 2017 @ 5:31pm | ! Report
Beale plays 10 if Foley is injured and Kerevi comes on at 12. Boks back three improved with Leyds replacing Roule.
Wallabies improved with Hanigan finally dumped.
September 28th 2017 @ 5:39pm
Machooka said | September 28th 2017 @ 5:39pm | ! Report
No big surprises for mine… although I’d like to see Tui get a run a some stage.
Also, congrats to the three ‘run-on’ debutants… well done. Dempsey’s old man will be as proud as punch!
September 28th 2017 @ 5:46pm
Harry Jones said | September 28th 2017 @ 5:46pm | ! Report
Moore-Simmons-Phipps could come on to make an impact, for the Boks!
September 28th 2017 @ 5:50pm
Gary said | September 28th 2017 @ 5:50pm | ! Report
Well someone has to.
September 28th 2017 @ 6:13pm
Mark said | September 28th 2017 @ 6:13pm | ! Report
Surpruse is to see Hanigan, Moore and Phibbs in the team. They are not in form with Super Rugby let alone international standard. What happened to the finishers?
September 28th 2017 @ 6:15pm
scottd said | September 28th 2017 @ 6:15pm | ! Report
Doesn’t time fly. Coleman, Hodge & McMahon have 15,17 & 19 test caps respectively. It only seems like yesterday they were playing their first.
I must be getting old…….
The one very very good thing to come out of Cheika’s last couple of years is that in 2019 Australia will have a squad of about 30-40 players with more than 20 tests and could possibly have a core squad of about 20+ players with 50 test caps. That is a great place to be. It has taken a lot of pain to get there but I feel it will be worth it in the end.