Izack Rodda, Jack Dempsey and Marika Koroibete will all make their run-on debuts for the Wallabies against the Springboks after Michael Cheika revealed his side to play South Africa this weekend.

However, one player who won’t be featuring in the starting line-up is Ned Hanigan, after Cheika decided to move the Waratahs back-rower to an extended bench after seven straight starts in the green and gold.

“Realistically, Ned (Hanigan) should never had to play seven games in a row from his debut when he wasn’t even playing Super Rugby at the start of the year,” Cheika said.

“We could have given him a chance, taken him out, give him another chance and let him build. But he has done so well. It’s a different challenge for him this week.”

Dempsey will come into the starting side for Hanigan, while Queensland Reds lock Izack Rodda will earn his first start for the Wallabies alongside Adam Coleman in the second row.

“Izack (Rodda) is young, he is eager and I want to give them these experiences so they can learn,” Cheika said.

“I don’t think there is any risk there because he has come off the bench and played well in two big games and I can’t see why starting is any different. It’s a step along the way.

“It’s a good opportunity for Jack (Dempsey) too and a good time now. He has had a couple of games off the bench and contributed well. It’s a good chance for him to start. It’ll be a fast track.”

In addition to the first run-on appearances for Dempsey, Rodda and Koroibete, who has come into the starting side for fellow winger Henry Speight, the Test against the Boks could see Lukhan Tui make his debut for the Wallabies.

Tui is one of nine players named on an extended bench, and the 21-year-old will be set for his first Test appearance should survive the cut and remain on the final reserves list.

The match in Bloemfontein, which is scheduled to kick off at 12:30am (AEST) on Sunday morning, will also mark vice-captain Bernard Foley’s 50th appearance for Australia.

Wallabies team to face Springboks

1. Scott Sio (36 Tests)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (75 Tests)

3. Sekope Kepu (84 Tests)

4. Izack Rodda (2 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (15 Tests)

6. Jack Dempsey (3 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (72 Tests)

8. Sean McMahon (19 Tests)

9. Will Genia (vc) (82 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (vc) (49 Tests)

11. Reece Hodge (17 Tests)

12. Kurtley Beale (64 Tests)

13. Tevita Kuridrani (51 Tests)

14. Marika Koroibete (1 Test)

15. Israel Folau (59 Tests)