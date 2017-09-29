Gold Coast Titans 2017 season review

With Jarryd Hayne having a full pre-season under his belt, and Kane Elgey fit again, the Titans were a popular pick to make the eight. However, it was a disastrous season, both on and off the field, finishing second last.

While Hayne was a huge flop, the whole side just looked a disorganised, unmotivated mess, which resulted in Neil Henry being fired.

The Gold Coast forged their identity in 2016 as a hard-working, competitive team, with no superstars but a great attitude. However, that was nowhere to be seen this year as the side conceded 638 points at an average of over 25 per game.

Injuries certainly were not kind, with Henry rarely able to put out a full-strength side until late in the year, when they were virtually out of contention. However, even then they flattered to deceive.

Coach ranking 4/10: Neil Henry

I don’t buy into the fact that Hayne ruined everything. It’s the coach’s job to get the best out of all his roster, including his highest-paid player. The Titans’ home record was awful and Henry appeared to have lost more than Hayne, with a number of senior players underperforming.

Henry is good at developing and rebuilding clubs, as shown at the Raiders, Cowboys and now the Titans. However, with a 43 career win percentage, he doens’t appear capable of taking that extra step.

His old-school methods, of treating everybody the same, were never likely to click with Hayne, and that played a part in Henry’s downfall, but it can’t be blamed totally for this lacklustre season.

Best win: Round 10: Gold Coast Titans 38-36 Melbourne Storm

The Titans did have a few good wins among the carnage, beating the Sharks twice, as well as the Eels at home. However, beating the Storm was special, as Melbourne were the best side in the competition.

Played in front of a massive crowd at Suncorp Stadium for the double header, the Titans came from eight points down with five minutes to play to pull off a the upset.

They showed the type of attacking football they were capable of, to stun the minor premiers and briefly give life to their own season.

Worst loss: Round 22 – Brisbane Broncos 54-0 Gold Coast Titans

There were many listless displays by the Titans this year, including being flogged by the lowly Tigers and Warriors at home, and losing to the Knights in Newcastle.

However, their worst performance was reserved for the local derby, where they laid an egg, losing 54-0.

Down 16-0 at halftime, the Titans raised the white flag in the second half, conceding seven unanswered tries, with a number of them being runaway, long-distance efforts.

This was the biggest loss in the club’s 11-year history, and an embarrassing night.

Best player: Jarrod Wallace

Unwanted by the Broncos, Wallace played with aggression and intent in the middle.

Wallace was consistent in the toughest position on the field, the front row, racking up 21 performances and making his debut for the Maroons, playing in both Origin 2 and 3 victories.

Most disappointing player: Jarryd Hayne

Hayne barely fired a shot, the highlight of his season probably a two-try display against the lowly Tigers at his junior home of Campbelltown.

He looks to have lost a yard of speed, which made his magic, which appears to now be behind him. However, he is capable of adapting his game and contributing more to the team in different ways.

To be honest, he has never looked totally happy since returning to the NRL after his desired Parramatta return never eventuated.

2018 prospects

The Gold Coast currently have no coach and no big signings, which throws doubt on whether they can climb back up the ranks. Plenty will depend on whether the new coach can get some of the senior players playing their best football again.

They should improve from 15th with the talent on their roster, but they can’t get back into the finals without a signing or two.

Season finish – 15th (seven Wins, 17 losses, 448 points scored, 638 against)

Season ranking 2/10