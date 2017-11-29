A recipe for success at Brisbane Roar

Massimo Maccarone is a big feather in the Brisbane Roar’s hat but ideally, he should be supported by a couple of other Italian stars.

Some have questioned the 38-year old’s age but former Roma, Torino, Udinese and Venezia striker Paolo Poggi is confident that he can prove the doubters wrong, saying, “Of course, he’s old. But it depends on the mind. If you have the right mind you can play until you are 45.”

But going by his performances so far this season, he hasn’t lived up to the hype. Since he has been a member of the team, Brisbane have flopped consistently, losing their last match to Sydney FC 3-1.

They have only won once this season and currently sit in second to last place in the A-League. Maccarone has scored three goals and recorded one assist over that time.

But maybe he’s just underperforming because he’s homesick and misses having fellow Italians around him for company.

Adding more Italian players to Brisbane Roar’s lineup might help to give them better structure since they speak not just the same language but also the same ‘football language’.

There are two players in particular who could do the job.

My first pick would be Chievo fullback Fabrizio Cacciatore. Born in 1986, he is still in his prime and he could be a much-needed rock in defence as part of John Aloisi’s back three system.

He has made 15 appearances across all competitions so far this season, racking up two goals and two assists.

My second pick to add some extra punch to the attack would be Udinese striker Kevin Lasagna, who first came to attention as a prolific goal scorer for A.C. Este in Serie D, where he scored 21 times in 33 games. Born in 1992, he still has a long career ahead of him.

So far this season, Lasagna has three goals and one assist in 12 appearances for his club.

Yep. With Maccarone, Cacciatore and Lasagna, Brisbane Roar could turn their fortunes right round in no time.

It’s food for thought.