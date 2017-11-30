Jarryd Hayne has reportedly begun telling the Gold Coast Titans he has no plans to play for the club in 2018 and is seeking a release. He is set to join the Parramatta Eels ahead of next year.

Hayne’s future has been the subject of much conjecture over the past few months – his much-publicised stoush with former Titans boss Neil Henry saw the coach sacked in August, and rumours that the code-hopping star was set to leave the Gold Coast sprung up earlier this month.

Hayne fiercely denied those reports, hitting out at Buzz Rothfield on Twitter the day the news broke:

I have NOT instructed my manger to SPEAK to teams in Sydney. @BuzzRothfield #slownewsday https://t.co/P09ka5kpl8 — jarryd hayne (@JarrydHayne) November 2, 2017

However, it seems Hayne is still set to leave the club ahead of the 2018 season, with Danny Weidler reporting the two-time Dally M winner has told senior officials at the Titans he won’t be playing for the side next year.

The career of Jarryd Hayne on the Gold Coast is coming to a close. He has told influential Titans figures he is moving on. @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) November 29, 2017

Weidler also said the Titans will officially confirm the news later today.

Hayne will reportedly play for the Eels in 2018 on a one year deal which will see him take a significant pay cut. Hayne’s current deal with the Titans is said to be worth around the $1.2 million mark, whereas the one-season deal with Parramatta will reportedly see him paid $500,000-600,000.

However, moving back to the Eels, the club where Hayne made his name as one of the NRL’s stars, will allow the fullback to be closer to his family.

