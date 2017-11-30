The Roar Podcast (debut episode!) – Money In Sport

That’s right, the team behind The Roar is getting behind the mic to bring you The Roar Podcast.

Each episode we’re going to be delving into an issue that always seems to be popping up in sports headlines around the world.

Listen to The Roar Podcast Episode 1 on iTunes or SoundCloud.

In our debut episode, Daniel Jeffrey, Ben Conkey and Riordan Lee break down the ever-increasing impact money is having on sport. We ask:

Can players’ salaries keep on rising in Australia?

What does the future hold for broadcast deals?

Do salary caps work? How should they work? And… do we even like them?

Then finally, the big one – has all this money made sport better or worse?

To get to the bottom of these questions, the team called on the unique insights of Roar Expert and economist Ryan Buckland.

Being our debut episode, we’d love to hear any feedback you have via our contact form, or in the comments below.

As always, we’d love to hear your opinion, so if you have a response to anything we discuss, you can always submit an article.

Be sure to keep an eye out next Thursday for Episode 2 of The Roar Podcast when we’ll be discussing how to judge the success of a sporting competition.