Seizing the moment: Where the game must go next

Right now, rugby league is in a place it has never been before. Indeed, the 2017 Rugby League World Cup has sent the game into uncharted waters.



What we are seeing from Tongan fans through out Australia, New Zealand and the island nation itself is completely and utterly unprecedented in our game.

For the first time in history, rugby league has caused a bona fide cultural tidal wave – and this is only the beginning.

The level of pride and passion Mate Ma’a were able to evoke among Tongan people, and not just Tongan footy fans, was something that must be captured, bottled, replicated and redistributed to every other rugby league playing Pacific Island nation. It can be done.

While some may argue that Tonga were only as good as they were because of a few notable ‘defections’, it’s impossible to overlook the impact the thousands of screaming, flag waving fans had on the men in red through out the tournament.

Seeing a member of one of the worlds biggest pop groups sing the Tongan national anthem in front of a roaring crowd and in the presence of the King himself, was one of the most iconic moment in the game’s history. Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo alone didn’t create this.

This was about a country and its people fully embracing its rugby league team. Aside from Papua New Guinea, no other nation has ever done this.

It’s now over to Fiji and Samoa to do the same.

Sure, Samoa were close to horrendous in the World Cup, but on paper their side wasn’t too dissimilar to that of their fierce rivals in red. More games, better internal administration and a greater connection with fans can bring out the best in Toa Samoa.

To do this, the NRL needs to seriously consider blacking out a period in the middle of the season.

Let’s say two weeks after Round 6 or 7. During this period, two double headers are played on consecutive weekends – one in Australia and one in New Zealand. The four teams involved are Tonga, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

All four nations are able to pick a 23-man squad and all will go into camp immediately after the conclusion of the preceding NRL round.

Through out each week of the period, community and cultural engagement will be critical. We want to see as many fans on the streets as possible.

While player payments may be an issue if compared to what the Kangaroos and Kiwis earn, I can’t see there being any problems in finding corporate sponsors to support the event. The NRL and RLIF will also need to chip in.

Finally, and just as importantly, clubs must also give the green light for all eligible players to be available.

If all goes to plan, we may see State Of Origin finally rivalled as the game’s great centrepiece.

For all of this to be feasible though, the NRL season may have to be shortened. From a commercial perspective this may sting, but if we can two rapturous crowds across two countries, and two weeks of well promoted footy enriched with cultural engagement, I can’t see there being a significant impact on the game’s bottom line.

For all that’s good about the sport itself, rugby league is a completely different ball game when pride, passion and culture come to play.

Let’s build on what Tonga have done and take our game to the next level.