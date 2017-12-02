Australia vs New Zealand: 2017 Women’s Rugby League World Cup live scores, blog

Australia and New Zealand do battle in the final of the 2017 Women’s Rugby League World Cup. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary of the match at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, starting from 4:45pm (AEDT).
After a duo of drubbings of the hapless Canada, the Jilllaroos move into this final against the arch enemy in sparkling form.
They appear an unstoppable unit and it will take a mighty effort from the girls from across the ditch if they are to find a way past the home side.
If there is one country that always presents a ferocious challenge for Australia, it is New Zealand, no matter what the competition may be and they will be breathing fire early in this game.
Australia will look to settle early and gradually allow their skill, speed and dexterity across the park to come to the fore and slowly grind away at the New Zealand resistance.
Caitlin Moran and Isabelle Kelly have been outstanding for the Jillaroos and will present the New Zealand backline with continual questions throughout the afternoon. The Kiwi Ferns will look to counter with a powerful forward game.
Prediction
New Zealand will start well in this one and may even get in front early, however, the Australians will prove too strong over the long haul and win comfortably in the end.
Australia 32, New Zealand 12.
Join The Roar for live scores and commentary of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup Final between Australia and New Zealand at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, starting from 4:45pm (AEDT).
5:30pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:30pm | ! Report
I am off to the fridge for a ginger beer and will be back for the second half in tense minutes. A great game we have on our hands.
5:28pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:28pm | ! Report
Half-time Australia 12 New Zealand 10
5:27pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:27pm | ! Report
The conversion is successful and the Aussies go on the attack from the restart.
5:26pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:26pm | ! Report
39′ Australia 12 New Zealand 10 A wonderful try from the Aussies and they hit the front.
5:22pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:22pm | ! Report
36′ Australia move down the field, Moran with a great step and she scores.
5:22pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:22pm | ! Report
35′ With the Australians line at their mercy the kiwi ferns kick through and waste the last four tackles of a set.
5:20pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:20pm | ! Report
33′ Australia make another error and they move into attack, a penalty helps their cause and they are close to the line.
5:19pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:19pm | ! Report
33′ Australia receive the penalty and will now move deep into attack.
5:18pm
M20 said | 5:18pm | ! Report
Loving the intensity
5:18pm
Joel Erickson said | 5:18pm | ! Report
We’ll never see a penalty for a deliberate forward pass again.
5:19pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:19pm | ! Report
agreed
5:18pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:18pm | ! Report
31′ New Zealand with a chance on the line yet they lose the ball and the Aussies survive.
5:17pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:17pm | ! Report
30′ Another error from the Aussies and the Kiwi Ferns have a full set at the line.