Australia vs New Zealand: 2017 Women’s Rugby League World Cup live scores, blog

Australia and New Zealand do battle in the final of the 2017 Women’s Rugby League World Cup. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary of the match at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, starting from 4:45pm (AEDT).

After a duo of drubbings of the hapless Canada, the Jilllaroos move into this final against the arch enemy in sparkling form.

They appear an unstoppable unit and it will take a mighty effort from the girls from across the ditch if they are to find a way past the home side.

If there is one country that always presents a ferocious challenge for Australia, it is New Zealand, no matter what the competition may be and they will be breathing fire early in this game.

Australia will look to settle early and gradually allow their skill, speed and dexterity across the park to come to the fore and slowly grind away at the New Zealand resistance.

Caitlin Moran and Isabelle Kelly have been outstanding for the Jillaroos and will present the New Zealand backline with continual questions throughout the afternoon. The Kiwi Ferns will look to counter with a powerful forward game.

Prediction

New Zealand will start well in this one and may even get in front early, however, the Australians will prove too strong over the long haul and win comfortably in the end.

Australia 32, New Zealand 12.

