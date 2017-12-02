Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

The Newcastle Jets, flying high after 8 rounds, welcome the second Victorian opponent in two weeks, as Melbourne City come to town to try and reverse a recent slump. Join The Roar at 7:50pm for live scores and updates.
On paper, the battle of second vs third actually looks like a close tussle. In reality, while that should indeed be the case, it is not for the reasons you might think.
Newcastle were, in a word, sensational last week, as they dismantled a Victory side that should have been allowed to play much better than they did.
True, the loss of Milligan was pivotal to that result, however Newcastle had equalised and started to turn the screws on their opposition before Milligan left the field.
In fact, you might be tempted to say that Milligan’s send-off was, in part, due to the pressure exerted by the Novocastrians.
Melbourne City on the other hand, appear a team that are starting to fray at the edges. 100 per cent victorious in their first four games, Sydney beat them in round five, and Melbourne have not once looked the same since.
Their last two losses to Brisbane and Perth, directly or otherwise, have seen the loss of one coaching staff member this week, with rumours of more changes to come.
So, from a certain perspective, this really looks like an easy W for the home side. But again, looks can be deceiving.
Newcastle, ultimately, beat ten men last round, and suddenly in that game, Dimi Petratos went on a spree in-game that may haunt Victory for a long time.
Well, this week, Newcastle will (likely) have to perform against all 11-men, and you can be absolutely rest-assured that Melbourne, smarting off the back of losses in games they should have won, will be champing at the bit to prove the growing band of doubters wrong.
If City can do what Victory couldn’t, and actually mark Petratos, it will be interesting to see how Newcastle respond.
So let’s not forget, this is second vs third, and it guarantees to be a close one.
Prediction
Newcastle will win, of that I am largely certain, but you just can’t shake the feeling that they will have to work hard for it. You would think that the chance to keep the pressure on Sydney for top spot, along with a home crowd backing, should be enough.
But Melbourne are still a force, internal issues aside. A fit and firing Cahill, and a positive McCormack, is the type of firepower that could overwhelm a Newcastle that likes to leak early goals (though, granted, concession of early goals seem to be a tonic for the home)
While I anticipate a much-improved Melbourne performance, I simply can’t go past Newcastle.
Newcastle Jets 2-1.
8:42pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:42pm | ! Report
46′ Newcastle 1 Melbourne 0
Melbourne will send it in from a lazy Kantarovski challenge. But it does out for a clearing home team throw in.
We will have 2 minutes of stoppage time.
8:41pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:41pm | ! Report
44′ Newcastle 1 Melbourne 0
That goal has stunned Newcastle a little bit, they’re just off their game.
So very suddenly, Melbourne looked the composed team, as they pass it around the back line.
Curious half, would make for interesting viewing in each shed during the break I reckon.
8:39pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:39pm | ! Report
Football can change so very quickly. Melbourne look the better for it, there is absolutely no doubt.
Can Newcastle respond? They generally respond when they concede.
8:38pm
Kangajets said | 8:38pm | ! Report
Boogaard gives a stupid pass away and then gives a penalty away. Same old Boogaard mistakes from the past
8:40pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:40pm | ! Report
They are the sort of lapses that stop you winning championships.
Crazy stuff from the captain.
8:38pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:38pm | ! Report
41′ Newcastle 1 Melbourne 1
McCORMACK MAKES NO MISTAKE! Rossy on the spot, from the spot.
Silly play from the home town. Melbourne have done well to keep the Jets out, and you make your own luck. Jets won’t be happy, but have brought that upon themselves.
This should energise Melbourne though.
8:37pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:37pm | ! Report
40′ Newcastle 1 Melbourne 0
PENALTY MELBOURNE
Dumb defending from Boogard – pushing into the back of McCormack. He doesn’t need a second invitation to go down from that contact.
Horrible, and dareI say it, soft, defending.
8:39pm
Kangajets said | 8:39pm | ! Report
Karlo
Boogaard dumb play gave up possession that lead to the penalty
8:36pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:36pm | ! Report
Brattan and Joyce arguing now.
Come on Melbourne, focus on the stuff on the field.
8:35pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:35pm | ! Report
38′ Newcastle 1 Melbourne 0
Home town getting the rub of the green with the ref tonight. And whether correctly or not, it’s starting to rile up the away team. They must maintain discipline.
Jets move the ball around again. I maintain: how on earth does Petratos have so much time with the ball at his feet?
Oh dear, and that’s a booking to Shankeveld. Hard challenge on Hoffman. Melbourne need to get some composure.
8:33pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:33pm | ! Report
36′ Newcastle 1 Melbourne 0
Petratos with the free.
BOOGARD WITH A CHANCE
Well, how many have the Jets had tonight, and Boogard this year?! Great flighted delivery from that man Dimi, Boogard on his own, heads it on goal, but City head it over the goal.
8:31pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:31pm | ! Report
34′ Newcastle 1 Melbourne 0
Poacher’s goal there from Nabbout. He only had a sniff, and he took his chance.
O’Donovan’s club lead scorer is well under threat here.
8:34pm
punter said | 8:34pm | ! Report
Newcastle deserved that goal, well on top.
8:35pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:35pm | ! Report
Agreed Punter. They’ve created better chances, but definitely deserved that lead.