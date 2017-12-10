Jets ‘charged with theft’ after 2-1 win

Newcastle Jets coach Ernie Merrick says he should be charged with “theft” after watching his side steal a 2-1 A-League win over Perth Glory with two goals at the death.

Glory looked headed for victory courtesy of a 20th-minute strike from Joe Knowles in Saturday night’s game at nib Stadium.

But a sweet volley from 19-year-old Jets substitute John Koutroumbis in the 88th minute levelled the scores, before Glory defender Jeremy Walker scored an own goal in the 92nd minute to hand all three points to the Jets.

The double blow stunned the 8063 crowd, and left Glory languishing in eighth spot following consecutive defeats.

The Jets remain in second spot, five points adrift of ladder-leading Sydney.

Newcastle struggled for opportunities for most of the match, and Merrick said his side were lucky to come away with the win.

“The police have just come into the dressing room and charged us with stealing three points,” Merrick said.

“It really was theft. We didn’t deserve three.

“Sometimes you need a wee bit of luck. We’ve played some really good games and finished up either losing or getting a draw.

“We were a bit lucky tonight. I felt it was a bit of a scrappy game, but the better team was Perth Glory, without a doubt.”

Glory coach Kenny Lowe was proud of his team’s efforts, and agreed with Merrick’s thoughts.

“I think he’s being very honest. Ernie’s a decent bloke and he knows the game,” Lowe said.

“They’ve had one shot on target and won the game. I don’t know how you can do that.

“I thought we were excellent. I thought we controlled the game.”

Koutroumbis made no mistake with his volley after Roy O’Donovan’s header fell to him as he surged into the box.

And Walker could only look on in distress as his attempted clearance from a corner came off his left thigh and rocketed into the back of the net.

Star Glory striker Andy Keogh failed to return from a groin injury, but Spaniard Diego Castro made a strong cameo off the bench

Jets striker O’Donovan also made a strong return off the bench in his first game back from a groin injury.

Glory defender Alex Grant (hamstring) and Xavi Torres (groin) limped off in the 67th minute, and their absence left a big hole as Newcastle stole the win.