Mitchell Marsh should play in Perth

To be honest, I never thought I would write this, but now it all makes sense.

Spinning all-rounders like Glenn Maxwell need to be considered for the last two Test matches of the series, but for the last game at the WACA Mitchell Marsh should be in the XI.

There are a number of reasons for this. First, despite all the talk around hopes for a traditional WACA wicket, the likelihood is that it will closely resemble the batting paradises over the past two seasons.

The last two Test matches at the WACA have yielded three innings in excess of 500, including 624 for New Zealand in the 2015-16 season and 8/540 for South Africa last season.

Both of these scores took more than 150 overs to compile, so going to the WACA with just four recognised bowlers and a captain who doesn’t want to bowl much is too great a risk.

Second, spinners tend to struggle more at the WACA. Nathan Lyon has mediocre form there, taking 12 wickets over four Tests at an average of 50.33 with a strike rate of a wicket every 80 balls.

While Lyon is obviously in career-best form at the moment and could turn them square on my old high school concrete pitch, it would be too much to expect him to hold down an end in Perth to give the quick bowlers a rest.

Third, if we want an all-rounder with pace, who do we choose? Going off current Sheffield Shield form Marcus Stoinis and Moises Henriques have had quiet starts to the summer, with no half-centuries between them and averages of 25 and 15 respectively. Mitchell Marsh, on the other hand, has scored 402 runs at an average of 45.

Importantly, at the WACA in November this season he has scored a 95 and a 141. His Test match batting average over his 21 Tests is sub-par and his WACA Test average is just as bad, but he is in form at the moment at his home ground. If he can somehow channel the focus that brother Shaun Marsh demonstrated at Adelaide Oval when he was under pressure at the start of his innings, he will do just fine.

If Mitchell Marsh comes in, who goes? Unfortunately it needs to be Peter Handscomb, who is obviously out of form. Worse still, England’s bowlers have worked out a plan for him. Handscomb is too good to stay out of the side for long, but he does need work on his lack of front foot technique.

If you look at the likely batting line up for Perth, with the exception of Cameron Bancroft it does have a back-to-the-future look about it, but it’s the best fit for this Test.

And that is the key – it’s for this Test. Glenn Maxwell’s form of late must make him a strong contender for the all-rounder spot at the MCG and SCG, and it’s clear that his improvement in batting temperament has him very close to a recall.

Mitchell Marsh needs to play the Perth Test match, but if he doesn’t perform, the inclusion of Maxwell for the final two Tests would seem the most likely outcome.