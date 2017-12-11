Why Darren Lehmann shouldn’t be a selector

There’s an unwritten rule among Australian cricket selectors – only the chairman explains to the media once a team has been released.

Unless you’re Darren Lehmann.

Yesterday, the Australian coach-selector made it crystal clear Mitchell Marsh will replace the out-of-form Peter Handscomb in the baggy green line-up for the third Ashes Test against England at the WACA.

“We’ve got all the reports back and JL [Western Australian coach Justin Langer] has been really impressed with him,” Lehmann said.

“He’s surprised by bowling a couple of games ago, he surprised us as well to be perfectly honest. His batting has been exceptional all summer and he’s led from the front as captain. He deserves his chance.”

Really?

There’s another unwritten rule – if the team ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Australia leads two-nil after a ten-wicket win at the Gabba and a 120-run success in Adelaide. Fairly comprehensive in the real world.

Just to prove the point, so far Australia has lost just 28 wickets for 1081 – the average per wicket stands at a healthy 38.61.

Beleaguered England has lost the maximum 40 wickets for 957 – their average per wicket an unhealthy 23.93.

So why is there any reason to make a change?

Sure Usman Khawaja and Handscomb are the only two Australian batsmen below par, averaging 28 and 20 respectively in the two Tests, but both have career form on Australian wickets to retain their spots.

Until Lehmann chirped yesterday; the wrap he gave Mitchell Marsh bordered on the second coming.

There are two very valid reasons why Lehmann, as national coach, shouldn’t be a selector.

How does any out-of-form Australian Test batsman go to his coach asking for help when the coach is a selector? That move would be the kiss of death.

The selectors should only be Trevor Hohns, Mark Waugh, and Greg Chappell – a more than capable trifecta.

So what does Mitchell Marsh offer the baggy greens at the WACA above Glenn Maxwell?

Marsh has scored 402 Sheffield Shield runs as captain of Western Australia this season at 44.66, with top scores of 141 and 95.

But in his last 36 Test digs, Marsh has only cracked 50 once, so why is he on the brink to be in the XI for Perth?

Lehmann made the comment that Marsh has started to bowl again in the last three weeks after a nine-month break following shoulder surgery.

His figures of 2-49, and 0-47 are hardly riveting enough to demand inclusion.

Maxwell tops the Shield batting averages with 73.75, thanks to his 590 runs that include a career-high 278, as well as 96, 64 and 60.

He’s a world-class fieldsman, Marsh isn’t, and Maxwell has the capabilities of being a world-class batsman if he becomes responsible, while Marsh will never reach that level.

But both Marsh and Maxwell will never trouble good opposition batsmen, let alone Test quality ones, with their bowling.

The more sensible selection would be to retain Peter Handscomb. Who’s to say he won’t relish a belter of a WACA wicket to crack three figures?